Longtime GTA Fan Passes Away Weeks Before GTA 6 Release, Community Pays Tribute

Jerry Fort, the terminally ill GTA 6 fan who wanted to stream the game after its November 19, 2026, release, has sadly passed away following a severe infection and health complications after his transplant surgery. Fort’s sister uploaded a TikTok video on November 2, via his social channels (VoidOnly), confirming that he passed away on October 29.

Throughout the four-minute video, Fort’s sister opened up about the 25-year-old’s battle with interstitial lung disease and his dream of playing GTA 6 at launch. She also expressed her gratitude to the GTA community, which raised $50k to help Jerry make it to the game’s release, and shared how much she had hoped he would live to see that day.

Image Credit: GoFundMe/Rockstar Games

Back in August 2026, Jerry Fort shared a TikTok video explaining that his lungs had attached to his chest wall, making the transplant extremely dangerous because doctors would need to separate and remove them before replacing them.

However, shortly before GTA 6’s Extended Look premiered in late August, the gaming community helped push his GoFundMe donations past their original goal, giving Jerry renewed hope. He also promised to stream it on GTA 6’s November 19, 2026, release date.

But unfortunately, he did not make it, and now the entire GTA 6 community is sharing their condolences and pushing for Rockstar to add a tribute for the longtime GTA fan in the upcoming open-world game.

One user on X writes, “The first cruise around Leonida is for him, and everyone else who didn’t make it. A lot of good people who were excited for not just this game, but life, taken too soon.” Meanwhile, another player wrote, “From here on out, we play this game in his honour.”

With the GTA 6 countdown nearing its end, it’s heartbreaking that Jerry Fort passed away so young without getting the chance to play the game he had waited so long for. Jerry remained hopeful and maintained a positive outlook during his final months, which greatly inspired the GTA 6 community.