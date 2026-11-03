Home > News > Longtime GTA Fan Passes Away Weeks Before GTA 6 Release, Community Pays Tribute

Longtime GTA Fan Passes Away Weeks Before GTA 6 Release, Community Pays Tribute

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Jerry Fort (left), Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 (right).
Image Credit: GoFundMe/Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Terminally ill GTA 6 fan Jerry Fort sadly passed away on October 29, 2026, three weeks before release.
  • His sister confirmed his unfortunate passing in a TikTok video shared on November 2 through his social media channels.
  • The 25-year old succumbed to heatlh complications and a severe infection following his lung transplant surgery.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Jerry Fort, the terminally ill GTA 6 fan who wanted to stream the game after its November 19, 2026, release, has sadly passed away following a severe infection and health complications after his transplant surgery. Fort’s sister uploaded a TikTok video on November 2, via his social channels (VoidOnly), confirming that he passed away on October 29.

Throughout the four-minute video, Fort’s sister opened up about the 25-year-old’s battle with interstitial lung disease and his dream of playing GTA 6 at launch. She also expressed her gratitude to the GTA community, which raised $50k to help Jerry make it to the game’s release, and shared how much she had hoped he would live to see that day.

Jerry Fort at a park (left), Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 (right).
Image Credit: GoFundMe/Rockstar Games

Back in August 2026, Jerry Fort shared a TikTok video explaining that his lungs had attached to his chest wall, making the transplant extremely dangerous because doctors would need to separate and remove them before replacing them.

However, shortly before GTA 6’s Extended Look premiered in late August, the gaming community helped push his GoFundMe donations past their original goal, giving Jerry renewed hope. He also promised to stream it on GTA 6’s November 19, 2026, release date.

But unfortunately, he did not make it, and now the entire GTA 6 community is sharing their condolences and pushing for Rockstar to add a tribute for the longtime GTA fan in the upcoming open-world game.

One user on X writes, “The first cruise around Leonida is for him, and everyone else who didn’t make it. A lot of good people who were excited for not just this game, but life, taken too soon.” Meanwhile, another player wrote, “From here on out, we play this game in his honour.”

With the GTA 6 countdown nearing its end, it’s heartbreaking that Jerry Fort passed away so young without getting the chance to play the game he had waited so long for. Jerry remained hopeful and maintained a positive outlook during his final months, which greatly inspired the GTA 6 community.

Related Articles
GTA 6 PC Launch Could Be Just 7 Months Away, Says Industry Analyst
Sanmay Chakrabarti Oct 28, 2026
Rockstar Has GTA 6’s Online Mode Planned for a 2027 Release
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 14, 2026
GTA 6 PC Version Will Release Within Q1 2027: Report
Sagnik Adhikary Oct 13, 2026
GTA 6 Physical Cases Already Spotted in Stores Before November 19 Launch
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 24, 2026
#Tags
Grand Theft Auto 6featured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Mark Tilbury's GTA 6 Advice Is Going Viral for Its $5,000 Money-Saving Twist
    Mark Tilbury's GTA 6 Advice Is Going Viral for Its $5,000 Money-Saving Twist
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    WoW Forever's Controller Support Is More than Plug-and-Play, Blizzard Explains How It Works
    WoW Forever's Controller Support Is More than Plug-and-Play, Blizzard Explains How It Works
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    GTA 6 Hype Has Reached Concerning Levels as Fans Consider Giving Up Their Pets to Play Early
    GTA 6 Hype Has Reached Concerning Levels as Fans Consider Giving Up Their Pets to Play Early
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    This Fortnite Glitch Lets You Open Vaults Without Keys to Farm Pirate Shop Token Fast
    This Fortnite Glitch Lets You Open Vaults Without Keys to Farm Pirate Shop Token Fast
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    Former Xbox COO Breaks Silence on Microsoft Exit, Denies Policy Violations
    Former Xbox COO Breaks Silence on Microsoft Exit, Denies Policy Violations
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Warzone Season 1 Roadmap Brings New Maps and More to MW4
    Warzone Season 1 Roadmap Brings New Maps and More to MW4
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Until Dawn 2 Gets Exclusive Gameplay Showcase Next Month
    Until Dawn 2 Gets Exclusive Gameplay Showcase Next Month
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary