GTA 6 Fan Takes to the Skies to Create Incredible Tribute Ahead of November 19 Launch

Sky’s the limit for the anticipation behind GTA 6’s release, and one Arkansas pilot has taken that quite literally. Benjamin G. McDaniel III, better known as “The Pilot Picasso,” created an incredible GTA 6 sky tribute across Arkansas skies using his Cessna’s flight path between November 5 and 6, 2026, tracing the game’s logo and other imagery.

McDaniel took off from Bentonville Municipal Airport in his 1978 Cessna 182 Skylane RG on November 5 and started the journey, which reportedly took him over eight hours to complete, as showcased live on FlightRadar24’s official website, along with flight history documenting the entire journey.

Image Credit: FlightRadar24

McDaniel painted the “Grand Theft Auto 6” logo in the style of the official GTA 6 cover art, featuring a woman holding a pistol in a bikini, a sports car, an alligator, the iconic palm trees, and a helicopter at the top of the creation.

“The Pilot Picasso” has previously taken to the skies to recreate iconic imagery from Spider-Man, The Odyssey, and even Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Now, he added GTA 6 to his growing collection, flying his 1978 Cessna across Arkansas to recreate imagery from Rockstar’s upcoming game.

Of course, we don’t know if Rockstar has anything to do with this GTA 6 sky tribute, so for now, McDaniel created it independently as a fan to celebrate the game’s massive launch in less than two weeks. With the GTA 6 countdown to November 19 underway, Rockstar and fans are ramping up their celebrations ahead of the release of the open-world title.

Previous GTA games never saw this level of hype-driven promotion, official or otherwise, so the GTA 6 hype has officially skyrocketed, quite literally. That said, what do you think about the GTA 6 sky tribute from pilot Benjamin McDaniel? Tell us in the comments section below.