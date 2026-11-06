Home > News > GTA 6 Fan Takes to the Skies to Create Incredible Tribute Ahead of November 19 Launch

GTA 6 Fan Takes to the Skies to Create Incredible Tribute Ahead of November 19 Launch

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 official screenshot featuring Lucia in a car along with the sky tribute made by the Arkansas pilot.
In Short
  • Pilot Benjamin G. McDaniel III has created a GTA 6 sky tribute using his 1978 Cessna's flight path.
  • The pilot spent over eight hours creating the sky art, flying from November 5 to November 6, 2026.
  • The GTA 6 sky art features the game's logo, the iconic palm trees, a bikini-clad woman, and more Leonida imagery.
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Sky’s the limit for the anticipation behind GTA 6’s release, and one Arkansas pilot has taken that quite literally. Benjamin G. McDaniel III, better known as “The Pilot Picasso,” created an incredible GTA 6 sky tribute across Arkansas skies using his Cessna’s flight path between November 5 and 6, 2026, tracing the game’s logo and other imagery.

McDaniel took off from Bentonville Municipal Airport in his 1978 Cessna 182 Skylane RG on November 5 and started the journey, which reportedly took him over eight hours to complete, as showcased live on FlightRadar24’s official website, along with flight history documenting the entire journey.

The GTA 6 sky tribute in Arkansas done by the pilot using a Cessna.
Image Credit: FlightRadar24

McDaniel painted the “Grand Theft Auto 6” logo in the style of the official GTA 6 cover art, featuring a woman holding a pistol in a bikini, a sports car, an alligator, the iconic palm trees, and a helicopter at the top of the creation.

“The Pilot Picasso” has previously taken to the skies to recreate iconic imagery from Spider-Man, The Odyssey, and even Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Now, he added GTA 6 to his growing collection, flying his 1978 Cessna across Arkansas to recreate imagery from Rockstar’s upcoming game.

Of course, we don’t know if Rockstar has anything to do with this GTA 6 sky tribute, so for now, McDaniel created it independently as a fan to celebrate the game’s massive launch in less than two weeks. With the GTA 6 countdown to November 19 underway, Rockstar and fans are ramping up their celebrations ahead of the release of the open-world title.

Previous GTA games never saw this level of hype-driven promotion, official or otherwise, so the GTA 6 hype has officially skyrocketed, quite literally. That said, what do you think about the GTA 6 sky tribute from pilot Benjamin McDaniel? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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