GTA 6 Wants to Be the Next Roblox and Fortnite, Hints New Rockstar Hirings

If you ever wondered how Rockstar’s 13-year-old title GTA V remains one of the most-played games today, the real answer is User Generated Content (UGC). Rockstar may have been strict with UGC in the past, but after hitting a gold mine with GTA Online, the renowned studio has been actively expanding its Creator Platform team lately. With GTA 6 on the way, Rockstar Games is aiming to grow and strengthen its creator platform to rival Fortnite and Roblox, the undisputed kings of UGC.

Rockstar’s New Job Listings Hint at Bigger GTA 6 Creator Plans

Rockstar has been mum ever since they announced GTA 6 was being postponed yet again. The latest GTA 6 updates come from Rockstar’s own website, but from their careers section. Rockstar’s two new job listings, Strategy Research Associate and Senior Manager, Product, for their Creator Platforms, strongly suggest that the gaming industry titan is preparing to significantly expand its creator platform ahead of GTA 6’s launch.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via Rockstar’s Official Website)

Rockstar is once again actively seeking talent worldwide to join their ever-growing Creator Platform team. The job descriptions for both roles mention that Rockstar is looking for people with a strong command and knowledge of the landscape of Creator Platforms (Roblox, Fortnite, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, etc).

With leaks already suggesting that GTA 6 Online will launch a month after the game’s release in November later this year, Rockstar wants people familiar with their GTA RP scene and the UGC products and developer tools to possibly enhance the GTA 6 Online system. Now, Rockstar hasn’t shared any comment on the GTA 6 Online aspect yet, but the new job listings and their respective descriptions tell the story of how they want to take over the creator platform.

A few days ago, HipHopGamer revealed that GTA 6’s UGC tools will produce millionaires once the game goes live. So, every gamer is now keeping an eye on GTA 6’s PC release, which is teased to arrive much sooner than expected.

Every info we’ve been receiving about GTA 6 online suggests that Rockstar is willing to further bet on their Creator Platform. As with many online games, UGC is the key to improving the longevity of games like Roblox and Fortnite, and Rockstar is well aware of that fact with the success of Red Dead Online for its plans with GTA 6. The GTA 6 marketing is expected to kick off this summer, so fans hope Rockstar will shed light on the future of the game’s Online mode soon.

That said, what do you think about Rockstar Games’ plans to focus on their creator platform? Let us know in the comments below.