GTA 6 Online Leaks Reveal Rockstar Might Not Repeat GTA 5’s Biggest Mistake

The build-up to GTA 6 has mostly focused on its scale, story, and technical leap, but the multiplayer side is quietly shaping up to be just as important. Rockstar seems aware that first impressions will matter more than ever this time, and when you make so much money from a game mode, you cannot deny that it is inevitable. And now the latest GTA 6 Online leaks suggest the mode may arrive within a month after launch rather than on day one.

Popular Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope on X claims that the current plan is to launch GTA 6 Online within a month of the base game’s release. There is still no official confirmation from Rockstar on the GTA 6 multiplayer timeline. If the online mode comes a month after the GTA 6 release, however, the delay could work in Rockstar’s favor and turn into a blessing in disguise.

GTA 6 Online Leaks Suggest Rockstar Learned From GTA 5

Looking back at 2013, GTA 5 showed what happens when demand overwhelms the network preparations. When GTA Online launched two weeks after the campaign, the rollout quickly turned chaotic. Server crashes and lost progress stood out as early problems and set the tone for a rough start.

Moreover, millions of players were met with endless loading screens, frequent disconnects, and a mandatory introductory race that completely soft-locked the game for days. Worse still, cloud server failures wiped out characters, vehicles, and early progression entirely, leaving the community incredibly frustrated. Yes, before the players could hit the GTA Online heists, the servers robbed them.

A one-month delay for GTA 6 Online gives Rockstar the buffer it needs to get the launch right. By using the single-player release window as a live stress test, the developers can track player volume and adjust server load in real conditions.

The delay also gives Rockstar time to fix major bugs or duplication exploits found in the campaign before multiplayer goes live. That early preparation helps keep servers stable and protects the in-game economy from day one.

There is also a clear benefit for players who prefer exploration and narrative. Rockstar has long treated its online modes as separate, evolving platforms rather than extensions of the campaign. Letting the story breathe first allows players to take in the GTA 6 map at their own pace.

If the GTA 6 Online leaks hold, Rockstar has a real chance to correct what went wrong with GTA 5. Instead of rushing into chaos with friends on day one, players will have time to explore Vice City in GTA 6 before stepping into online play.

What are your thoughts on these GTA Online rumors for Rockstar’s most anticipated release yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.