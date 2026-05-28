GTA 6 Fans Piece Together Vice City Map From Trailers and the Results Are Wild

The most awaited video game of the year, GTA 6, is going to drop fans back into Vice City, but this time on a bigger map than ever before. The Rockstar title is set in the backdrop of the State of Leonida, where Vice City acts as the capital, with smaller districts like Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, and so on adding more diversity. As most of these locations have already been teased in trailers and the game’s official website, fans have pieced together clues and created an immersive GTA 6 map of Vice City, and it already looks wilder than it would be.

You Can Now Fly Through a Fan-Made GTA 6 Vice City Map Rendered in Full 3D

A GTA 6 fan named Robert Luxemburg built a full-scale 3D tour of the Vice City map in the upcoming Rockstar title. To those who don’t know, GTA 6 has a dedicated mapping community on Discord who piece together teasers and images from the game’s promotional assets and creates a map of Vice City before the game’s release.

Luxemburg went a mile further and reconstructed a 3D version of the map where you can download the tour as an open-source GitHub project on your PC and explore the map yourself. Each location you scroll toward shows a screenshot of the GTA 6 promotional art to denote where the POI is located on the Vice City map.

The cartographer also created an interactive version of the GTA 6 map 3D tour, where you can fly a low-poly airplane over the entire map to actually show you the full scale of Vice City. Since the game is already 6 months away from release and GTA 6 pre-orders are yet to begin, the mapping project is what’s keeping most fans busy.

Furthermore, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has already hinted at the investor call that GTA 6 summer marketing will begin later in June 2026, as according to the spokesperson, that’s when the summer of gaming actually begins. That’s understandable since Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase will be aired around the same window; all eyes are still locked in on GTA 6 and Trailer 3, which would finally help expand this mapping project even further, so it looks like a 1:1 recreation of the final map.