GTA 6 Marketing Will Kick Off This Summer, Physical Editions On Sale At Launch

Very few video game releases could have players tuning into the sleep-inducing proceedings of an investor call, but GTA 6 is a different beast. Rockstar’s upcoming title is easily among the most anticipated releases of all time, with fans anxiously waiting for even a smidge of new information. Unfortunately, the game’s developer has maintained graveyard-like silence around the topic, except for when it’s time to announce another delay.

However, Take-Two’s quarterly investor calls make for the rare occasion where Rockstar simply has to show its cards and at least acknowledge the game’s existence. Well, that’s precisely what the company did during its Q3 2026 presentation, confirming that GTA 6 is still on track to release this year and that the game’s marketing campaign will kick off in the summer.

GTA 6 On Track to Release in November 2026 With Marketing Scheduled for the Summer

Image Credit: Rockstar

As revealed in Take-Two’s Q3 2026 earnings presentation, the GTA 6 release date is still November 19, 2026. The publisher announced no major changes or delays to the release date, while revealing that the title’s marketing campaign will begin in the summer. Most fans already expected the game’s marketing cycle to kick into action during the summer, so this comes as no surprise.

Specific details about what the marketing will look like were not revealed, so we’ll simply have to wait and see what Rockstar has in store. During an interview with the Game Business, the publisher’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, had this to say about GTA 6’s release date and marketing:

“We feel great about it. You know me pretty well, for me to even say we’ve got marketing beats coming this summer is a huge departure from what I usually say, which is that our labels will make marketing announcements.”

Take-Two Confirms GTA 6 Physical Editions At Launch

The publisher looked to counter some pesky rumors as it confirmed that GTA 6 will indeed get a physical/disc edition at launch. The rumors in question suggested that physical editions were being delayed to avoid the risk of spoilers and leaks. However, Take-Two has announced that this will not be the case.

And that just about sums up the investor call’s contents – for anxious Grand Theft Auto fans, at least. As far as the earnings reports are concerned, Take-Two delivered another huge quarter, raking in $1.76 billion in net bookings thanks to all of its divisions over-performing. With commercial success such as this propping up the financials, we can safely say that GTA 6 won’t be rushed out the door, even if it misses the November 2026 window.

