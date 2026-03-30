GTA 6’s Budget Will Hit $3 Billion Before It Even Releases and Fans Can’t Process It

For the past couple of years, there’s been no shortage of leaks and rumors surrounding GTA 6’s audacious budget. Between its huge scope and years in development, Rockstar’s latest title is costing a massive amount to complete. With that being said, even the franchise’s most ardent fans are having trouble believing the latest estimate on the GTA 6 budget.

GTA 6 to Cost Over $3 Billion with $2B Spent on Salaries Alone

The $3 billion estimate emerged from a popular Reddit post on the r/GTA 6 subreddit. Accompanied by an image of Rockstar North’s financials, the OP totaled all salary costs since 2019, the likely start of pre-production. After adding up the figures, the user concluded that Rockstar has spent around $2.1 billion on salaries so far, which, incidentally, is what fans expected the total GTA 6 budget to be.

The title will naturally demand more expenditure during its crucial, final stretch of development. Factor in marketing costs, as well as the salaries for support studios such as Rockstar San Diego, Rockstar India, Rockstar Leeds, and others, and that $3 billion estimate starts to look a bit conservative.

To provide evidence for their claims, the OP even listed Rockstar’s North salary expenses as mentioned in official filings with the UK Government:

From March 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020: $253 million

From March 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021: $296 million

From March 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022: $459 million

From March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023: $419 million

From March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024: $418 million

From March 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025: $374 million

Needless to say, this estimated budget would make GTA 6 one of the most expensive media products in history, leapfrogging the likes of Avatar and Amazon’s Rings of Power. It also blows previous budget estimates out of the water, leading to some interesting fan reactions online.

“That’s Just Insane,” Fans React to Latest GTA 6 Budget Estimate

Image Credit: Rockstar

As you can imagine, fans were stunned by the $3 billion figure for GTA 6’s budget, especially since it was reinforced by actual documentation. Scroll down to comments under the Reddit post, and you’ll find reactions such as, “GTA 6 is not just a game anymore. It is basically its own economy.” Besides the standard shock and awe, some users expressed concerns about the monetization needed to recoup such an investment.

“Lots of monetizing to come for sure. Not just shark cards,” said one fan before another replied, “If they want to nickel and dime us for stuff like in-game clothes or other strictly single player aesthetic stuff, then I’m raw dogging the entire game with the starting clothes.” The discussion naturally switched to GTA 6’s base price, and surprisingly, fans seemed almost on board with a $100 cost.

One user commented, “If they want to charge $100 for the base game, I’m in.” Their sentiment was shared by a fellow fan, who also explained the rationale behind such a price: “Considering it’s Rockstar, some of the best devs in the industry, working on the game for about 8 solid years, it’s probably going to have like 3 Ubisoft base games’ worth of content in it.”

If there was one opinion echoed throughout the thread, it was that Rockstar is likely to make its money back. GTA 6 projected sales see the game crossing $2 billion on the first day itself. After two months on the market, analysts predict that it will have raked in $7.6 billion. That’s as instant as a return can get, so it’s no surprise that Rockstar is sparing no expense in creating the marquee title.

With all that said, do you think the GTA 6 budget could sail over $3 billion? Let us know in the comments.