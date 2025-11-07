GTA 6 Delayed Again, Now Releases in November 2026

In a statement shared via its official X account, Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 has been delayed once again. The game will now be released on November 19, 2026.

The title was previously scheduled for Fall 2025, before a six-month delay saw it get pushed to May 26, 2026. Rockstar has now announced another six-month delay, meaning their upcoming release has essentially been pushed back a year in total. Accompanying the announcement was a statement by the studio, which read, “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.“

Take-Two CEO Explains Latest GTA 6 Delay

Image Credit: X/@BeebomGaming

In an interview with The Game Business, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke on the latest GTA 6 delay, “When we set a date, we really do believe in it. We said when we set the last date, if a game requires more polish to be the best possible version of itself, then we will give that game more time. And that’s exactly what happened.“

He added, “We feel really good about this release date. It’s in the same fiscal year, it happens to be a great release window, and naturally, we’re really supportive of Rockstar’s approach.”

When asked about why the new release date is over a year away, Zelnick had this to say, “It’s not that far in advance if you look at when you need to deliver a game to get it out. Also, we have to start marketing activities in a significant amount of time ahead of release. What we want to do is give consumers as much certainty as possible. And again, we feel quite good about this date.”

While the delay is sure to disappoint audiences, Rockstar could try to soften the blow by releasing a new trailer – just as it did for the previous delay. This hasn’t been confirmed officially, of course, but we recommend keeping an eye out for new GTA 6 material in the coming days.

So, what do you make of the new release date? Be sure to let us know in the comments.