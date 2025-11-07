Home > News > GTA 6 Delayed Again, Now Releases in November 2026

GTA 6 Delayed Again, Now Releases in November 2026

Aryan Singh
Comments 0
Jason on a bike in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar
In Short
  • GTA 6 has been delayed to November 19, 2026.
  • The new release date represents a six-month delay from the prior May 2026 window.
  • In an interview with The Game Business, Take-Two CEO stated that they "feel quite good about this date."

In a statement shared via its official X account, Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 has been delayed once again. The game will now be released on November 19, 2026.

The title was previously scheduled for Fall 2025, before a six-month delay saw it get pushed to May 26, 2026. Rockstar has now announced another six-month delay, meaning their upcoming release has essentially been pushed back a year in total. Accompanying the announcement was a statement by the studio, which read, “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

Take-Two CEO Explains Latest GTA 6 Delay

GTA 6 Delay Tweet from Beebom Gaming
Image Credit: X/@BeebomGaming

In an interview with The Game Business, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke on the latest GTA 6 delay, “When we set a date, we really do believe in it. We said when we set the last date, if a game requires more polish to be the best possible version of itself, then we will give that game more time. And that’s exactly what happened.

He added, “We feel really good about this release date. It’s in the same fiscal year, it happens to be a great release window, and naturally, we’re really supportive of Rockstar’s approach.”

When asked about why the new release date is over a year away, Zelnick had this to say, “It’s not that far in advance if you look at when you need to deliver a game to get it out. Also, we have to start marketing activities in a significant amount of time ahead of release. What we want to do is give consumers as much certainty as possible. And again, we feel quite good about this date.”

While the delay is sure to disappoint audiences, Rockstar could try to soften the blow by releasing a new trailer – just as it did for the previous delay. This hasn’t been confirmed officially, of course, but we recommend keeping an eye out for new GTA 6 material in the coming days.

So, what do you make of the new release date? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
Rockstar Reveals Recent Layoffs Were Due to Leaks Not Worker Unionization
Aryan Singh Nov 6, 2025
“There’s a Reason GTA Keeps Coming Back to Miami…,” Rockstar Co-Founder Comments on GTA 6 Returning to Vice City
Aryan Singh Nov 1, 2025
Rockstar Co-Founder Says GTA 6 Will Beat GTA 5’s Record and Be the Biggest Game Launch in History
Aryan Singh Nov 1, 2025
#Tags
#GTA#featured
Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...