Ex-Rockstar Dev Suggests GTA 6 May Have the Most Realistic Glass Tech Yet

GTA 6 is getting closer to release, and expectations for the game cannot be higher. Players have already been speculating a massive number of game mechanics from GTA 6, and Rockstar’s hiring process has become one of the key areas of scrutiny to base these speculations on. New reports have appeared that reveal Rockstar is pushing GTA 6‘s glass tech to the next level, hiring entire dev teams solely for it.

New GTA 6 Glass-Shattering Tech Will Make Crashes Look More Realistic Than Ever Before

Recently, it was posted on X that Rockstar has been hiring entire dev teams dedicated to the next generational procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props. A LinkedIn post by an ex-Rockstar dev who worked as a Graphics Programmer between 2020 and 2023 wrote the following on their job description: “Took lead on the next generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props (in GTA 6).”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)

This further confirmed that Rockstar is making GTA 6 crashes bigger than before by elevating its cinematic scale and shattering physics more advanced than any Rockstar title before it. Crashes and glass shattering have always been one of the strongest points for GTA games, and we may have already seen a glimpse of this in the GTA 6 announcement trailer. The trailer showed a small news snippet of a crash with shattered glass strewn all over the road.

If it’s going to be similar to the main gameplay, then we are all in for a treat. The crashes won’t be more satisfying, and I would be busy running my car straight through glass walls more than once when I do get my hands on GTA 6 eventually. With April drawing closer, we might finally see the third GTA 6 trailer, and hopefully, it will showcase more of the glass-shattering tech.

It has been close to a year since the second GTA 6 trailer came out. This means we are more than due for a new peek at the game, and it is expected to drop in April, with leaks about GTA 6 preorders and price reveal being circulated as well.

So, what’s your plan for GTA 6 when it finally releases? Are you excited for the new glass tech that Rockstar has been working on, or is your interest more into other aspects of the game? Let us know in the comments section below.