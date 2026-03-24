Home > News > Ex-Rockstar Dev Suggests GTA 6 May Have the Most Realistic Glass Tech Yet

Ex-Rockstar Dev Suggests GTA 6 May Have the Most Realistic Glass Tech Yet

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
GTA 6 new glass shattering tech revealed
Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via YouTube/Rockstar Games)
In Short
  • A new post on X reveals Rockstar Games' strategy of hiring entire dev teams for a new realistic glass tech.
  • This glass tech is expected to change the glass shattering of GTA 6, the most realistic ever seen in gaming.
  • Players may get a peek at the new glass tech in the upcoming GTA 6 third trailer.

GTA 6 is getting closer to release, and expectations for the game cannot be higher. Players have already been speculating a massive number of game mechanics from GTA 6, and Rockstar’s hiring process has become one of the key areas of scrutiny to base these speculations on. New reports have appeared that reveal Rockstar is pushing GTA 6‘s glass tech to the next level, hiring entire dev teams solely for it.

New GTA 6 Glass-Shattering Tech Will Make Crashes Look More Realistic Than Ever Before

Recently, it was posted on X that Rockstar has been hiring entire dev teams dedicated to the next generational procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props. A LinkedIn post by an ex-Rockstar dev who worked as a Graphics Programmer between 2020 and 2023 wrote the following on their job description: “Took lead on the next generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props (in GTA 6).”

GTA 6 new glass shattering tech development hiring
Image Credit: Rockstar Games (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)

This further confirmed that Rockstar is making GTA 6 crashes bigger than before by elevating its cinematic scale and shattering physics more advanced than any Rockstar title before it. Crashes and glass shattering have always been one of the strongest points for GTA games, and we may have already seen a glimpse of this in the GTA 6 announcement trailer. The trailer showed a small news snippet of a crash with shattered glass strewn all over the road.

If it’s going to be similar to the main gameplay, then we are all in for a treat. The crashes won’t be more satisfying, and I would be busy running my car straight through glass walls more than once when I do get my hands on GTA 6 eventually. With April drawing closer, we might finally see the third GTA 6 trailer, and hopefully, it will showcase more of the glass-shattering tech.

It has been close to a year since the second GTA 6 trailer came out. This means we are more than due for a new peek at the game, and it is expected to drop in April, with leaks about GTA 6 preorders and price reveal being circulated as well.

So, what’s your plan for GTA 6 when it finally releases? Are you excited for the new glass tech that Rockstar has been working on, or is your interest more into other aspects of the game? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related Articles
“It’s Laughable,” Take-Two CEO Dismisses Notion That AI Can Make a Game like GTA 6
Aryan Singh Mar 17, 2026
Jailed GTA 6 Leaker Hints Someone Already Has the Source Code
Aryan Singh Mar 9, 2026
GTA 6 to Cost $80? Game Listing on Loaded Raises Concerns on Premium Price Tag
Aryan Singh Feb 23, 2026
GTA 6 Song List: All Confirmed and Rumored Soundtracks
Aryan Singh Feb 21, 2026
#Tags
#GTA#featured
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...