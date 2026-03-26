GTA 6 Fans Are Convinced a Miami Vice Cameo Is Coming

Are you tired of speculative GTA 6 theories about the game’s seismic “water budget” or how it could have glass that cracks in a million different ways? Well, so am I. And thankfully, I’ve got a significantly more interesting theory to spotlight, one which links TV Icon Don Johnson, by virtue of Miami Vice, to Rockstar’s upcoming release.

Miami Vice Fans Convinced Don Johnson’s Mystery Video Game Role Could Be GTA 6

This particular GTA 6 theory is rooted in a Reddit post that dates back to May 2021, which vaguely claimed that Don Johnson was recording voice lines for an unknown video game. The OP provided no other details, and their account has since been deleted, leaving behind no trail to follow. Fast forward to 2026, and a brand-new post on the r/GTA6 subreddit has used the age-old rumor to draw links between the Miami Vice star and a possible appearance in the upcoming title.

To back up their claims, the OP mentioned the Houser brothers’ admiration for Miami Vice, and admittedly, the show’s influence is on full display in GTA 6 trailer 2. Anyone with even a smidge of knowledge about the Emmy-winning drama likely thought “Miami Vice!” when they saw Raul Bautista for the first time. Given this, it’s safe to assume that the Houser brothers would at least be intrigued by the possibility of enlisting Don Johnson for a cameo, especially with the franchise returning to Vice City (aka Florida) of all places.

There’s also the fact that Johnson’s smash-hit “Heartbeat” was featured on GTA 5’s LS Rock Radio. This means that the two parties have established a working relationship at the very least, which lends a tinge of credibility to the theory. Finally, it’s important to remember that Johnson’s on-screen partner, Philip Michael Thomas (Detective Ricardo Tubbs), famously lent his voice to Lance Vance in GTA: Vice City. So, if Rockstar were to recruit Sonny as well, it would make for the perfect “full circle” moment.

Given the lack of concrete evidence, it’s hard to deny that this theory is a bit of a stretch. But it’s also hard to imagine a more emphatic way to return to Vice City in GTA 6 than casting Sonny Crockett for a cameo. The star power is immense, the inclusion feels organic, and the “cool factor” would be off the charts. With that all being said, we’ll have to wait until GTA 6 trailer 3 or the game’s release date to find out if this theory was spot on or simply a shot in the dark.

Do you think Don Johnson could have a cameo in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments.