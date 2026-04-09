“This Game Will Produce Millionaires,” HipHopGamer Claims GTA 6 UGC Will Be Massive

With a severe drought of official details, GTA 6 leaks are popping up from all sorts of sources these days. We are hearing about the development budget from lifestyle publications, gameplay features from supposed “insiders,” and there’s no shortage of ‘ex-Rockstar’ employees peddling unverified information for clicks. The latest GTA 6 leaker is arguably the most random yet, and he thinks that the upcoming title could produce “millionaires” through UGC content.

HipHipGamer Says GTA 6 UGC Will Be a Gold Mine

Gerard Williams, better known as HipHopGamer, didn’t mince words when speaking about GTA 6 in an impromptu interview with PC Gamer

“I’m blown away by this game,” said Williams.

“There’s things in Grand Theft Auto that I know for a fact because I got a chance to party with Rockstar, literally. You’ve never seen a game like this, and it will produce millionaires,“ he further added.

Williams went on to claim that GTA 6’s UGC tools will be fertile ground for the millionaires of tomorrow: “We’re living in a time where UGC is a major thing. It’s wise, and it’s worth the wait, because when it does come (GTA 6 on PC), it will produce millionaires.”

HHG also drew comparisons to the bustling GTA 5 RP scene, suggesting that its GTA 6 equivalent will be bigger and better than ever before. This news isn’t exactly hot off the presses. If anything, fans expect Rockstar to lean into RP experiences following its acquisition of Cfx.re.

But as HipHopGamer mentioned in the interview, we’ll have to wait until GTA 6’s PC release to see these experiences take shape.

During the interview, Williams even dropped a peculiar “exclusive,” claiming that the game features a side mission starring rapper Freddie Gibbs. We got the name because HHG mentioned that the rapper featured in the game left WWE 2K26 cover star CM Punk “bloody by accident.” I believe he’s referring to the on-set incident during the filming of the 2025 horror film – Night Patrol.

With that being said, there’s still a pretty high chance of Freddie Gibbs being present in the game in some capacity. The rapper had multiple tracks on GTA 5’s radio, so a placement in the GTA 6 songs list is likely.

Now, what are your hopes for the GTA 6 UGC platform? Do you think it can surpass Fortnite UEFN or Roblox? Let us know in the comments below.