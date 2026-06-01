Don’t Expect GTA 6 Trailer 3 at Upcoming Game Showcases, Insider Suggests

It’s that time of the year when we get to see world premieres of upcoming games back-to-back. With State of Play, Summer Game Fest, etc., around the corner, GTA 6 fans are desperately waiting for trailer 3 to be showcased at any one of the events. However, insider Kiwi Talkz claims that the GTA 6 trailer 3 won’t appear at any showcase event.

GTA 6 Insider Reveals Fans Shouldn’t Expect Trailer 3 at Summer Game Showcases

This week is stacked with Summer Game Fest, State of Play, Xbox Showcase, and even a rumored Nintendo Direct. So, it’s natural for a GTA 6 fan to anticipate that the much-awaited trailer 3 will debut in any one of the showcase events. However, insider Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly doesn’t think that’s the case, as Rockstar Games will let all the publishers have their moment this month.

We can’t deny that the GTA 6 trailer 3 will overshadow all the announcements at the showcases if it debuts sometime this week. Moreover, if we take a look at history, Rockstar has rarely unveiled a major trailer at any showcase. Therefore, Rockstar will likely remain committed to GTA 6 summer marketing plans.

Image Credit: (via X/@kiwitalkz)

Although this is purely his speculation, it seems like the most plausible outcome. And it’s better if we stop feeding the GTA 6 trailer hype every day. Kiwi Talkz is a reliable insider who previously confirmed that GTA 6 won’t be delayed again before the Take-Two boss confirmed, despite a new rumor that the game is being delayed to 2027.

Earlier, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed that GTA 6 marketing will only begin in Summer 2026, i.e., late June. Therefore, the realistic time we can expect the GTA 6 trailer 3 to debut is either late June or early July, and the insider also believes so.

So, don’t keep waiting for the third trailer for GTA 6; Rockstar has a habit of doing things its own way. So, the best thing we can do right now is to ignore all the baseless rumors that will pop up this week. That said, do you believe that the new GTA 6 trailer will be unveiled at any upcoming gaming showcases? Let us know in the comments below.