Rockstar Finally Breaks Silence on “Heartbreaking” GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks Ahead of Extended Look

Following multiple GTA 6 gameplay leaks by CyberLeeks, Rockstar Games has finally responded to the ongoing leak situation ahead of GTA 6 Extended Look coming to Netflix tomorrow. The renowned studio called the GTA 6 leaks “heartbreaking” and apologized to fans for making them wait so long in a new statement posted on X.

Rockstar Responds to GTA 6 Leaks, Says Fans Should Wait to Experience the Game for Themselves

CyberLeeks, a notorious leaker, has continued to share GTA 6 gameplay clips online over the past week ahead of Rockstar Games’ official reveal. Following a brief silence, Rockstar Games has addressed the GTA 6 leaks in a new statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) today, saying that the gameplay leaks were “heartbreaking” for the entire team.

“We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time,” Rockstar said.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Obviously, this wasn’t the way Rockstar had planned for fans to get a glimpse of the GTA 6 map or the game’s characters. Moreover, the company also apologized to the fans for everything, including the lengthy development, keeping them waiting for ages for the official gameplay, and more.

“We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has – from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know,” Rockstar added.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has also confirmed that GTA 6 hasn’t ‘gone gold’ yet, but they are nearly there. Then, Rockstar promised that the upcoming GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix will exceed every fan’s expectations:

“We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve.”

Unfortunately, the various GTA 6 leaks posted by CyberLeeks, such as the plane gameplay, Game Horde game store, Nine1Nine nightclub, and many more, have indeed affected the intended game experience Rockstar aimed for. However, Rockstar has asked fans to wait a little longer to experience the latest GTA title for themselves when it finally launches on November 19, 2026.

Lastly, Rockstar thanked every fan for supporting them during these dire times. The company is already hunting down the leaker with subpoenas to Microsoft and Discord. Nevertheless, the upcoming GTA 6 extended showcase will hopefully reveal the major gameplay that fans have been waiting to see for a very long time.