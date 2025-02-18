GTA 6 to Feature a Roblox and Fortnite-Style Metaverse Filled with Custom Experiences

We must admit that 2025 already feels special, thanks to GTA 6’s release. But it seems Rockstar Games isn’t stopping on the release. According to multiple Roblox and UEFN creators on Fortnite, Rockstar Games approached them to create custom experiences inside GTA 6 to make a metaverse.

First reported by Digiday, anonymous sources reveal that Rockstar Games reached out to Roblox and Fortnite (UEFN) creators. According to the source, the developers of GTA 6 want custom experiences in the game just like we see in Roblox or Fortnite to create a metaverse world.

GTA 6 Could Feature a Roblox-like Platform for UGC

Moreover, the source claims that Rockstar had discussions with dedicated GTA creators as well. This mostly includes the custom roleplay server creators as well as individuals who make GTA Online mods. By providing tools to modify the game, creators could bring their brands and intellectual property into ‘GTA’, potentially opening up new avenues for sponsorship and a new metaverse.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

While ‘GTA 6‘ is exploring creator integration, the current conversations lack concrete details on monetization. This contrasts sharply with other metaverse platforms where UGC creators routinely generate income via virtual item sales and revenue share programs. But this clears one question and that is ‘Why Rockstar Games bought FiveM?’

Also Read: 7 Features We Want Rockstar to Add in GTA 6

Yes, in 2023, Rockstar Games acquired FiveM and RedM makers Cfx.re, known for their roleplay servers. Although it is too early to comment on the availability of a Metaverse in GTA 6, there is a high possibility GTA Online gets an upgrade. Pete Basgen, global gaming, and esports lead for WPP agency Wavemaker says,

“It is my firm belief that is the reason that they purchased FiveM is exactly that — to spin up a metaversal universe of custom-built experiences, and potentially UGC items, with an attached UGC creator economy.”

With GTA 6 releasing this Fall, after almost a decade of a Grand Theft Auto game, it is guaranteed that Rockstar Games will do anything to make the cash flow in. What do you think about a metaverse in GTA 6 with the inclusion of Roblox and Fortnite custom experience creators? Do tell us in the comments.