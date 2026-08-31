GTA 6 Pre-Orders Surge 436% After Netflix Extended Look, Reports Suggest

GTA 6 pre-orders have reportedly risen by 436% following the extended look on Netflix, giving the blockbuster another sales jolt before its release on November 19, 2026. According to Sensor Tower’s sales estimates, the spike came immediately after the GTA 6 extended look showcase aired on August 27, with PS5 copies accounting for the majority of reservations.

The numbers are staggering, and the GTA 6 pre-order purchases climbed even further over the following two days. Sensor Tower also puts cumulative pre-orders at around 4.55 million units, generating an estimated amount of $446 million in revenue.

PlayStation is currently dominating the spending with 77% of estimated sales as compared to 23% for Xbox. These figures translate to approximately 3.51 million PlayStation units and 1.04 million Xbox units sold for GTA 6.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The long-awaited gameplay showcase premiered on Netflix and finally gave fans an extensive look at Vice City in GTA 6, Jason and Lucia’s relationship, combat, robberies, vehicles, police pursuits, and a huge range of open-world activities.

The showcase also revealed a lot of in-game systems that could have helped convince undecided fans. You can seamlessly switch between Jason and Lucia, store weapons in vehicle trunks, use a taxi app to fast travel in Leonida, and more. The latter is tied directly to how the GTA 6 map is so much bigger than that of GTA 5 and RDR2.

Even smaller details added to the hype as Rockstar confirmed the six-star wanted levels in GTA 6. Although the police now have a smarter identification system that recognizes outfits, faces, and other details, GTA 6 has a trick to avoid police chases.

The enthusiasm among gamers comes in spite of the ongoing debate surrounding the game’s performance and reports that suggest GTA 6 could be locked at 30 FPS on consoles at launch. Yet the results can’t be ignored. With the extended gameplay revealed and, finally, no signs of further delays, GTA 6 pre-orders were bound to rise by a massive amount.