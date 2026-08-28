Turns Out GTA 6 Fans Really Don’t Like This One Thing About Jason

The GTA 6 Extended Look revealed new details and gave players a fair idea of what to expect in terms of gameplay and other mechanics. Fans also got up close and personal with the GTA 6 dual protagonists: Lucia and Jason. It goes without saying that everyone loved Lucia, but the same cannot be said for Jason.

Jason is a man of few words, and even fewer that can actually be understood without subtitles. This is the most complained-about aspect of the character on online forums. Many fans say that the voice acting for Jason feels subpar compared to others.

Havehopehut on X took a potshot at Jason’s voice and had this to say: “I’m saying it now. Jason from GTA 6 is hands down the worst protagonist in any Rockstar game. Some of the worst voice acting I’ve ever heard in a video game.”

Others went on to say that while GTA 6 looks great, Jason, as a character, seems ‘bland’ and ‘boring’. Many are more upset about this than the fact that GTA 6 will have no first-person mode at launch.

Image Credit: X/ @starboydiablo

We don’t know why Jason was made to sound as he does, but it could be related to his past. Perhaps an accident from his time in the army. Or maybe this is how Rockstar Games intended for him to sound. Either way, with GTA 6’s playthrough potentially exceeding 80 hours, players will have to eventually adjust to Jason’s voice.

Another fan, going by the name avoidbex, also posted their thoughts on X, writing: “The voice actor for Jason in GTA 6 sounds so lifeless and boring.” It would seem that action sequences were not enough to sway opinion either.

On an ending note, given the grit in Jason’s voice and his tone, many speculate he’s voiced by none other than Roger Clark, the VA behind Arthur Morgan in RDR2. This cannot be confirmed at the moment, but it does make sense. We could get more information in the coming months, and perhaps a confirmation as well.