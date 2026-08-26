GTA 6 Is Bringing Back San Andreas Weight and Muscle Systems

Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 will gain weight, build muscle, and show signs of exhaustion based on the food they eat, the activities they do, and how much sleep they get, respectively.

The information comes from a new Dazed interview with the team at Rockstar Games. Veteran GTA players will recall such a feature in GTA San Andreas, where Carl “CJ” Johnson could gain or lose weight, build muscle, and more. GTA 6 brings back this mechanic, adding more interactivity to its gameplay.

Jason and Lucia Will Gain Weight, Build Muscle, and Show Exhaustion in GTA 6

According to the Dazed interview, “food affects Jason and Lucia’s weight, and exercising builds and tones muscles” in GTA 6. Similarly, not sleeping for a while will make Jason and Lucia appear exhausted, likely affecting their stamina. Moreover, if players are in a long police chase, they will also suffer from related disadvantages.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Along with the new health and muscle system, the GTA 6 preview interview also shared some new GTA 6 cover images. Coming back to the systems, Rockstar Games touched on how they took inspiration from RDR2, where Arthur would visibly appear ragged after a long journey to the mountains, or have visible scars and bruises after a fight.

Although they haven’t promised the bruising and scars for GTA 6, we will see visual changes based on weight, muscle, and exhaustion. It’s likely that Jason and Lucia will look haggard and dirty after a long, sleepless night on missions. We might see their eyes drooping, their bodies slumping, and their clothes getting dirty over a period of time.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The recent GTA 6 leaked footage has already shown us how interactive the world is going to be. The game’s beaches appeared full of life in one of the leaks, which I am worried introverted gamers will struggle to play and adapt to.

But we don’t need to wait for leaks anymore to learn more about GTA 6’s gameplay, as the GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look is only one day away. Check out the GTA 6 Extended Look release time via our dedicated post. This is also the perfect time to pre-order GTA 6 if you haven’t already.

So, what do you think about GTA 6 bringing back the mechanic where the characters physically change based on their food and exercise? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.