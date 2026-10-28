GTA 6’s Iconic Vice City Sign Is Becoming a Real-Life Attraction in Miami

Rockstar Games has been ramping up the marketing for GTA 6 as the game’s launch is now less than three weeks away. As part of the promotional campaign, GTA 6’s Vice City sign is being recreated in real life in Miami.

X user @AHOLSNIFFSGLUE, a Miami resident, has been sharing pictures of the city’s GTA 6 makeover, including the GTA 6 IRL Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell joints. Earlier today, the user posted a picture of the iconic ‘Vice City’ being constructed by a crew somewhere in Miami.

GTA 6’s Vice City sign was first revealed when Rockstar uploaded hundreds of in-game screenshots to its website. Now, the Vice City sign is being recreated in real life, and there is no doubt that it could soon become a major tourist attraction in Miami.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via X/@AHOLSNIFFSGLUE and @GTAVICentre)

Vice City isn’t the first popular sign to appear in a GTA game. The Vinewood sign, a parody of the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto V. However, unlike the new Vice City sign in Miami, the Vinewood sign was never officially recreated in real life by Rockstar Games.

Lately, Rockstar Games has been busy turning Miami into Vice City by introducing new GTA 6 beer brands, Vice City’s Y-Hotel, a GTA 6 McDonald’s meal, and even a GTA 6-inspired coffee blend. As a result, GTA fans jokingly remarked that the city’s government should just officially rename Miami to Vice City at this point.

Another fan commented that it would be cool if Rockstar made Vice City a permanent sign in Miami. A complete version of the Vice City sign is expected to be shared online once the construction crew has installed the remaining letters.

That said, what do you think about the Vice City sign being recreated in Miami ahead of the game’s launch on November 19? Let us know in the comments below.