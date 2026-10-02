GTA 6 Partners with the Miami Heat for an All-out ‘Vice City’ Takeover Event

The Miami Heat is taking a trip to Vice City ahead of the GTA 6 launch. The NBA team will rebrand as Vice City for its November 18 game against the Milwaukee Bucks, with a new themed uniform, a custom court, and special game-night activities planned.

Dubbed A Night in Vice City on the official NBA website, the event will take place at the Kaseya Center. This exclusive match will happen one day before GTA 6 releases on November 19. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 PM ET, televised on ESPN nationally and on Local 10 in South Florida. The Heat says the event will include a never-before-seen court design and a completely reimagined uniform.

The Heat will play under the Vice City name for this one night, turning its home game into a celebration of Rockstar’s upcoming game. The team has confirmed that the special hardwood will be built for Vice City, while the new uniform will be designed specifically for the event. Neither design has been fully revealed yet.

GTA 6 and Miami Heat Partnership Reveals Exclusive Merch

The collaboration also extends beyond the single basketball game itself. The Miami Heat Store has launched a Vice City-themed merchandise collection featuring shirts and other apparel inspired by GTA 6’s fictional take on Miami.

Image Credit: NBA

The merch is closer to the game’s theme than the GTA 6 collector’s box. Especially the classic ‘Vice City’ neon signature, ‘CALL 1-999-VICECITY’ T-shirts, and more are part of the offering. The official site also reveals more merch is on the way.

Image Credit: NBA

The event follows the appearance of Vice City branding at the Kaseya Center. The arena was lit up with a “Welcome to Vice City” sign to promote the collaboration. We have already seen the Vice City sign being set up last month.

The tickets for the one-time exclusive GTA 6 x Miami Heat are already up for grabs via Ticketmaster. Are you getting the exclusive Vice City merch from the GTA 6 Miami Heat partnership? Let us know in the comments.