GTA 6 Map Mod ‘Too Accurate,’ Taken Down by Take-Two

At this point, excitement for GTA 6 is at an all-time high, including within the modding community. To present us with the gift of an early look at the state of Leonida, ‘Project Vice’ was created. This handy mod placed that known GTA 6 map onto Grand Theft Auto 5. However, it seems Take-Two isn’t pleased with the idea, as they have taken down the GTA 5 mod that lets you play on the GTA 6 map.

Following the late 2023 release of the GTA 6 trailer, all fans anticipated a steady flow of information from Rockstar Games. But in typical Rockstar Games fashion, the developers have remained notably silent, leaving speculation about potential delays and the 2025 release date unanswered.

In contrast, publisher Take-Two has been the primary source of communication. This silence has fueled fan efforts to analyze the trailer for clues, with some even attempting to reconstruct the game’s map.

GTA 6 Map in GTA 5 Has Been Taken Down

The GTA 5 mod map of GTA 6 is not exactly a replica as we don’t have much information on the game’s details. Despite that, Take-Two Interactive has removed the free-to-play map modification created by modder Dark Space. This comes as a YouTube copyright strike from the GTA 6 parent company on Dark Space’s video showcasing the mod. Speaking to IGN, the GTA 5 map modder said,

“I think my map could have ruined the surprise of their map, which I get. If you spent years building out this amazing game world just to have some YouTuber spoil the experience of the map’s shape, size, and vibe… I’d want it removed too.”

Dark Space also says that he went into the project without any expectations and that ‘the fact that it happened does not surprise‘ him. He also published an apology video on YouTube regarding this copyright strike. He says the map was based on the shots from GTA 6 trailer 1 and the leaks from the GTA 6 mapping project. Let us remind you that the mapping project was created based on speculations from the leak of GTA 6.

Rockstar Games is closing on the GTA 6 release date, and they do not want another leak or something similar to happen to the game. This would definitely kill the anticipation we have all had for over a decade now. With many believing GTA 6 trailer 2 to come out on April 1, 2025, the copyright strike seems pretty obvious.

What are your thoughts on the removal of the GTA 6 map mod? Would you try it if Take-Two didn’t remove it? Do tell us in the comments below.