GTA 6 Lucia Prologue Leaked a Day Before Netflix Extended Look

Cyberleek has finally done it; the 16th GTA 6 gameplay leak video has been dropped, and it reveals the full Lucia prologue. After a poll on his website, the notorious GTA 6 leaker has dropped a full 4:30-minute video right on the eve of the GTA 6 Extended Look, which shows how Lucia ended up in Leonida prison and a walkthrough of the women’s prison.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains heavy story spoilers for GTA 6’s prologue.

GTA 6 Leak 16 Reveals Lucia Prologue and How She Ended Up in Prison

The video kicks off with Lucia in GTA 6 staring out of the prison window and reminiscing about events from “nine months ago,” where she could be seen sitting in a diner, without any money and staring at a money exchange store with an intent to steal. When asked to close the diner tab by a waitress, Lucia shrugs the argument, implying she’s broke.

As Lucia stares out the diner window towards the money exchange, the flashback cuts to the present time, where she’s still in her prison cell. Soon we see her move around when a prompt that says “Approach a cellmate to interact with them” pops up on screen. There, we see one of the GTA 6 characters named Yolanda, with whom Lucia interacts as she solves a crossword.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Then, Lucia gets escorted out by a guard named Co Wilson to an area called “Social Room” as she goes on to interact with multiple NPCs around. Towards the end of the clip, Lucia is then escorted to a Counselor’s Room, who goes by the name “Gates”, which we assume is the same woman who interacted with Lucia in GTA 6 trailer 1 when she was inside a prison cell.

The leaked video goes on to show the amount of detail Rockstar put into GTA 6, whether it’s Lucia’s hair physics or varied NPC behavior inside the prison. The amount of detail as vivid as this clip was obviously missing in the GTA 6 nightclub leak, where Jason’s dancing was a shame.

But that’s not all – the leaker also wrote a message on the latest leaked video as a watermark which said, “This build is actually recent, and the game is not ready at all.” This coincides with the statement Rockstar made about GTA 6 leaks earlier today, which also mentions that the game is “nearly there” from getting finished.

While Take-Two is hunting the GTA 6 leaker with subpoenas to Microsoft, X, Discord, and more, it’s quite unfortunate that such a crucial spoiler-filled leak was dropped right on the eve of GTA 6 Extended Look. Even though the GTA 6 devs have asked fans to keep their eyes peeled for the extended look, they also reaffirmed the game’s release date to November 19, 2026.

Nevertheless, if you still don’t know the release times for the GTA 6 Extended Look, check out our countdown right here. While you’re at it, do check out the full GTA 6 gameplay leak timeline if you want a rundown on everything that’s been leaked to date.