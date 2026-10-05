GTA 6 Spotify Leak Reveals Cardi B and Fuerza Regida Could Be Joining the Soundtrack

A new week means another GTA 6 reveal could be just around the corner. This time, Rockstar Games may be gearing up to reveal new artists joining the highly anticipated GTA 6 music album. According to a new Spotify leak, Fuerza Regida and Cardi B will appear on the 34-track album, specifically on Tracks 10 and 19.

X user Gameide4 spotted the new GTA 6 Spotify leak, which fueled rumors that Rockstar might reveal more artists this week, including Fuerza Regida for Track 10 and Cardi B for Track 19. The speculation grew after Spotify removed the listing.

Image Credit: X/@videotech

Cardi B is a Grammy-winning rapper from the Bronx who broke through with “Bodak Yellow” and became one of hip-hop’s biggest mainstream stars, best known for hits like “I Like It” and “WAP.” Meanwhile, the Mexican-American music group Fuerza Regida blends regional Mexican music with hip-hop and urban influences.

Rockstar is clearly leaning into Latin American music for the GTA 6 soundtrack, and we’ve already heard one example, “Se Me Nota,” in the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix. However, with both Cardi B and Mexican-American music group Fuerza Regida bringing Latin influences to the soundtrack, Rockstar appears to be leaning further into Latin American music.

Of course, Lucia’s role in GTA 6 gives Rockstar a clear reason for this, given her Hispanic/Latina background. For now, we only know the following Tracks on the GTA 6 album artists on Spotify, barring the leaks:

Track 2: Yung Lean – That’s It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Yung Lean – That’s It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin) Track 4: Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

Travis Scott – RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) Track 5: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy – Sexy Magic Track 8: Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need

Morgan Wallen – Last Thing You Need Track 11: Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000

Rauw Alejandro – Macacoa 2000 Track 32: Keith Richards – Bright Lights, Big City

The GTA 6 Spotify leak suggests we’ll learn more about the 34-track album this week, with Cardi B and Fuerza Regida’s appearances already public.