GTA 6 Extended Look Global Release Times (Netflix and YouTube)

Earlier this month, Rockstar and Netflix announced GTA 6 Extended Look, a special presentation that will showcase more of what to expect from the decade’s biggest entertainment release. If the GTA 6 leaked gameplay videos are any indication, the showcase should be an incredibly exciting watch. If you’re wondering about the GTA 6 Extended Look release time in your region, all the details are below, including a countdown timer.

GTA 6 Extended Look Premiere Time on Netflix and YouTube

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 Extended Look premieres on Netflix on August 27, 2026, at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT and on YouTube on August 27 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

If you’re wondering about the two different release times for GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix and YouTube, don’t be confused. Rockstar has confirmed that the GTA 6 Extended Look will release on Netflix first, for which you may need an active subscription.

Once the GTA 6 Extended Look, whose length is apparently 30 minutes as per reports, is released, the same gameplay showcase will air on Rockstar’s YouTube channel 6 hours after the Netflix premiere.

That said, here are all the global premiere times for the GTA 6 Extended Look in major regions:

Region Netflix Premiere Time YouTube Premiere Time USA (Pacific) August 27, 12:00 PM PDT August 27, 6:00 PM PDT USA (Mountain) August 27, 1:00 PM MT August 27, 7:00 PM MT USA (Central) August 27, 2:00 PM CT August 27, 8:00 PM CT USA (Eastern) August 27, 3:00 PM EDT August 27, 9:00 PM EDT United Kingdom August 27, 8:00 PM BST August 28, 2:00 AM BST Europe (Central) August 27, 9:00 PM CEST August 28, 3:00 AM CEST Brazil August 27, 4:00 PM BRT August 27, 10:00 PM BRT India August 28, 12:30 AM IST August 28, 6:30 AM IST Japan August 28, 4:00 AM JST August 28, 10:00 AM JST Korea August 28, 4:00 AM KST August 28, 10:00 AM KST China August 28, 3:00 AM CST August 28, 9:00 AM CST Australia August 28, 5:00 AM AEST August 28, 11:00 AM AEST New Zealand August 28, 7:00 AM NZST August 28, 1:00 PM NZST

GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix Countdown Timer

The GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix premiere is arguably one of the biggest gaming showcases this year, so here’s a handy countdown timer to make sure you don’t miss it. Bookmark this page to check how long until the presentation begins. Don’t worry, the GTA 6 Extended Look release time shown below automatically converts the time to your region:

GTA 6 Extended Look releases on Netflix in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds GTA 6 Extended Look is now live on Netflix!

GTA 6 Extended Look YouTube Countdown Timer

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, you can check out when the GTA 6 Extended Look YouTube video goes live on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel. The timer below automatically converts to your region’s time. Bookmark this page to watch the extended look as soon as it’s released:

GTA 6 Extended Look releases on YouTube in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds GTA 6 Extended Look is now live on YouTube!

What to Expect From GTA 6 Extended Look?

While Rockstar and Netflix haven’t officially confirmed the runtime, BBC reported that GTA 6’s Extended Look will be a “30-minute special on Netflix”, which has since been deleted. So, expect a similar runtime when the showcase airs on August 27.

As for footage, expect substantial GTA 6 gameplay featuring Jason and Lucia, exploring the game’s open world in the State of Leonida, alongside new mechanics appearing in the upcoming title. You can also expect story cutscenes that could offer new clues about GTA 6’s characters like Raul Bautista and Cal Hampton, as well as the main plot.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also mentioned that GTA 6 Extended Look will “feel like a Netflix show”, which makes things more interesting. However, if you weren’t living under a rock, you’d already know that multiple GTA 6 leaks are circulating online. In addition, the full GTA 6 map has also been leaked, and it looks absolutely massive.

While you wait, you can read up on our full GTA 6 leaks timeline guide to alleviate the boredom. That said, players are in for a genuine treat when the showcase premieres on Netflix and drops later on YouTube.

If you haven’t pre-ordered GTA 6 already, this showcase might change your mind. So, are you excited for the presentation? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.