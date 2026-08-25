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GTA 6 Club Leak Has Fans Debating Jason’s Dance Moves to The Weeknd

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Jason and Lucia in Vice City outfits
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • A 12th GTA 6 gameplay clip has been leaked online by CyberLeeks.
  • In this new clip, Jason visits the Nine1Nine nightclub in Vice City.
  • Jason puts on an embarrassing dance performance while The Weeknd's Wanderlust plays in the background.
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The 12th GTA 6 leak has surfaced online, and the clip features Jason exploring the Nine1Nine (919) nightclub. The Weeknd’s “Wanderlust” plays in the background, while Jason performs an awkward dance to the tune on the dance floor.

Jason Hits the Dance Floor in the Latest GTA 6 Nine1Nine Nightclub Leak

Another day, another GTA 6 clip has been leaked, and thankfully, it’s not the GTA 6 Lucia story spoilers that the notorious leaker CyberLeeks was teasing in the previous video. Instead, the leaker has paid a visit to a nightclub, and this time, it is the Nine1Nine (919) club located on the strip of the GTA 6 map.

Our GTA 6 protagonist Jason takes a stroll through the new nightclub, revealing all the things (ahem, ahem) we can look forward to doing in the game. After showcasing the club’s interiors and giving us a closer look at the dancers, Jason hits the dance floor as The Weeknd’s “Wanderlust” plays in the background.

Jason from GTA wearing specs looking at the reader
Image Credits: Rockstar Games

While everyone was looking forward to checking out some of Jason’s awesome dance moves, the GTA 6 main character puts on an embarrassing dance performance. Jason makes his best attempt to dance along to the song, awkwardly shaking his body and swinging his arms. Fans online also roasted his dance moves where they said Jason apparently starts “idle dancing.”

But come on, Jason! You can do better than that. Maybe Jason will unleash all of his moves only if his partner, Lucia Caminos, joins him on the dance floor. Now that’s something we will have to wait and see, possibly during the GTA 6 Extended Look coming to Netflix this week.

IO Interactive’s 007: First Light, released this year, included one of the best nightclub sequences. However, the leaked GTA 6 nightclub clip teases that Rockstar’s latest title could take the throne when it comes to nightclubs. The lighting looks absolutely incredible, while the NPC density and detailed environments make the scene look as realistic as possible.

At the end of the clip, Jason attempts to talk to two dancers at the Nine1Nine club. During this interaction, we can see that it will cost around $50 to get a private dance at the nightclub. And that’s pretty much everything we see in the latest GTA 6 leak. While you are here, you can also check out the entire GTA 6 leaks timeline so far.

While Take-Two is hunting the GTA 6 leaker with subpoenas to Microsoft, X, and Discord, CyberLeeks shows no signs of stopping. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about Jason’s iconic dance moves in the new GTA 6 leak in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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