Jason Is Just Enjoying a Bike Ride in the New GTA 6 Beach Leak Video

New leaked footage of GTA 6 has surfaced, and it shows Jason enjoying a bike ride on a beach. The beach was completely packed with people, and the NPCs seem to react to each other while doing their own thing.

The new GTA 6 leaked footage shows the beach life of Leonida. The beach is vastly different from any other GTA game, with so much happening at the same time that you might consider it real. It is crowded with people, much more than what we saw in the first GTA 6 trailer. The beach also looks massive, which further emphasizes the size of the GTA 6 map.

GTA 6 Beach Leak Clip Shows Multiple NPCs Sunbathing as Jason Cycles By

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

People are seen chilling under the sun wearing bikinis and shorts, while others are taking a bath in the water. Many are riding jet skis or boats, while others are taking long walks or taking in a group. We also spotted a lifeguard office on the beach, so expect lifeguard side jobs in the game as well.

The world of GTA 6 looks very alive from the leaks we have seen so far. If you check the GTA 6 leaks timeline, you will learn that almost all the leaks showcased a hyper-realism previously unseen in GTA games.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

This level of detailing only happened in Red Dead Redemption 2, and that’s where the game is likely taking its most inspiration from. Even the character interaction UI seems similar to RDR2.

One thing to note is that this was a normal beach and not the GTA 6 Nudist town, which has also been leaked. Another leak also showcased the strip club in GTA 6, showing the game will have plenty of nudity. Overall, even if the leaks are from an older version of the game, it shows the scale of things we can expect in GTA 6.

Although gamers are enjoying the leaks, Take-Two has started issuing subpoenas, starting with Microsoft and Discord. Also, one GTA 6 YouTuber received a subpoena as well, even though they say they did nothing wrong.

So, that’s everything about Jason’s bike ride in the GTA 6 beach leaked footage. Did you spot more? Tell us in the comment section below.