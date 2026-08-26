Lucia Finally Shows up in New GTA 6 Rideout Customs Leak, No Gameplay Though

CyberLeek has posted another GTA 6 leak, and this one features more nighttime gameplay with a long police chase and, finally, a Lucia cutscene at the end. Titled “Rideout Customs”, the leak begins with Jason stealing a Rideout Customs Declasse ’80 Impaler bathed in gorgeous hot pink with bright pink underglow, one of GTA 6’s premium vehicles.

However, despite the police chase taking the entire duration of the leak, the clip’s biggest attraction is one of GTA 6’s protagonists, Lucia, finally appearing in a gameplay leak. The 2-minute clip ends with a short story cutscene between her and Jason.

In the leaked cutscene, Lucia has a short line of dialogue while interacting with Jason, and here’s what she says: “Yeah, he wanted to drive, but he drives like a b**ch”. We don’t know who Lucia is referring to, but it’s clear that the unnamed GTA 6 character will impact the game’s story and missions.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

While GTA 6’s newly leaked clip finally gives players a long-awaited glimpse at Lucia, the rest of the clip shows a police chase through Crosstown in Vice City as Jason flees in a Declasse ’80 Impaler.

But that’s not it – we also get our first look at GTA 6’s GPS HUD, which guides Jason to his destination with text indicators such as “Turn Left” and “Turn Right” on the bottom left, similar to how it works in real-life mobile apps. The GPS also displays the various locations on the GTA 6 map, such as Bayside and Crosstown, as mentioned above.

The GTA 6 “Rideout Customs” leak is CyberLeek’s 15th leak, after dropping three leaks yesterday. You can check out our full GTA 6 leaks timeline to stay updated on everything leaked in the past week. The leak also comes ahead of the GTA 6 Extended Look premiering on Netflix tomorrow.

In addition, Rockstar Games has finally addressed GTA 6 leaks in an X post after remaining radio silent for over a week, and Cyberleek’s timing couldn’t be more ironic.