GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix Hits 31.1M Views in Just Four Days

It’s been roughly five days since GTA 6 Extended Look premiered on Netflix, and it has already climbed the charts as one of the most-viewed films on the streaming platform. Based on Netflix’s stats, the gameplay reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI has hit a staggering 31.1 million views as of September 2, 2026, and the number is expected to rise further.

GTA 6 Extended Look Hits No. 1 on Netflix English Film Charts

As per a report shared by Netflix, the GTA 6 Extended Look topped the “English Film” charts and claimed the number one position in 87 of the 93 countries that are tracked globally. While at it, the extended look amassed 31.1 million views in just four days of its Netflix premiere, as fans continue to tune in to watch the gameplay reveal.

The showcase competed with and outperformed films such as The Whisper Man, which has a star-studded cast including Robert De Niro. The GTA 6 Extended Look may even retain the top spot for another week or so, as the aforementioned film is still at a moderate 23.2 million views.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The reason behind the success of GTA 6 Extended Look is that the 27-minute gameplay reveal, captured natively on a PS5, gave players an in-depth look at new features and Vice City. It showcased the reworked wanted level system in GTA 6 and even shed light on how the GTA 6 protagonists interact and switch between one another.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to everything new revealed during the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix. That said, it would seem that the recent GTA 6 leaks did nothing to stop the hype train or take away momentum from the anticipation of the upcoming title.

Aside from the millions of views on Netflix, the GTA 6 Extended Look on YouTube has crossed 17 million views in the past five days. The showcase was so successful that GTA 6 pre-orders reportedly surged 436% on the same day as the extended look.

Having said that, we could get another full-length video, showcasing more of what to expect from the game this year, just like how RDR 2’s launch cycle culminated. Perhaps Rockstar Games will reveal more of the GTA 6 map, and considering that the GTA 6 map is 2x larger than GTA 5, there’s a lot the devs could show off to keep the momentum going.