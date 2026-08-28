GTA 6 Map Size Is 2x Bigger than GTA 5 and 3x Bigger than RDR2

GTA 6 map size has been confirmed to be twice the size of GTA 5 and three times the size of RDR2’s map. Vice City in GTA 6 itself is twice the size of Los Santos from GTA San Andreas. Furthermore, Vice City, with its surrounding areas, is eleven times bigger than Los Santos.

According to Rockstar Games, the GTA 6 map will be bigger than any game, both in terms of sheer size and scale. The size sounds insanely massive, and the population density in each area shows how big the scale is as well.

In an interview with The New York Times, Rockstar Games revealed that every room in GTA 6 has been thought up by some developer. Essentially, they are saying that there is deliberate planning behind every room and location in GTA 6. This is what the devs had to say:

“Who’s sitting where, what they’re drinking, the marks that are left on the table. The pictures on the wall will have the people that are in that room, with their tattoos on their arms and their family behind them. That whole thing has been made, and built, and photographed, and placed in this random room in a random building in a huge city, in a world.”

If Rockstar Games manages to pull it off, GTA 6’s content density would be truly unparalleled. We have also learned that GTA 6’s main game playthrough will be 80 hours long. Count the side content, and we may well be looking at well over 200 hours of gameplay. There are more such cool details in our GTA 6 extended look reveal guide, so head on over to find out about the combat, new criminal profiling, focus, and more features.

So, what is your opinion on GTA 6’s map being twice and thrice as big as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, respectively? Are you looking forward to exploring the big map? Tell us in the comments section below.