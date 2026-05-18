GTA 6 Fake Pre-Order Hype Backfires, Take-Two Stock Price Falls 4%

Internet rumor culture continues to define its impact on Wall Street as shares of Take-Two Interactive tumbled 4%. This comes after a weekend of exciting yet unverified hype surrounding fake GTA 6 pre-orders on May 18, 2026. Now that the hype has come to a total bust, there’s not much fuel left with fans, thus resulting in Take-Two taking home another L on a Monday.

Fake GTA 6 Pre-Order News Spells Doom for Take-Two Interactive at the Stock Market

The trouble for Take-Two began over the weekend, when viral, automated marketing emails related to GTA 6 pre-orders from Best Buy circulated online. The emails suggested that digital and physical pre-orders for GTA 6 would officially open today.

Social media did what it does best and sent hype to a fever pitch among fans. This further led to investors bidding up Take-Two stock in anticipation of an immediate influx of cash for the company, thanks to the massive pre-order numbers.

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However, with Rockstar Games staying completely silent on Monday, the buzz surrounding the pre-orders led to a more disappointing outcome. As previously reported, GTA Forum insiders have thoroughly debunked the May 18 pre-order date. According to the insiders, Best Buy had incorrect information to begin with.

This caused investors to quickly pull back, leading to a sharp sell-off that dragged Take-Two’s shares down 4% from $242.44 a share to a low of $232.76 a share. While software delays and rumor mill impact are common among game publishers, Take-Two is in a historically unprecedented position. With GTA 6 being the most anticipated entertainment product launch of all time, even the slightest sign of incorrect information can significantly impact the company’s stock price.

With gamers having their eyes set on GTA 6, slated for release on November 19, 2026, the best we can do is hope for no more errors in the game’s release timeline. While Take-Two has been quick to squash any rumors surrounding a development crunch for GTA 6, the publisher’s stock price will be consistently walking on thin ice until pre-orders actually go live.

When do you think Rockstar will launch GTA 6 pre-orders? Tell us your guesses in the comments below!