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Dying in GTA 6 Could Be Very Different from Previous GTA Games

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
GTA 6 Jason and Lucia standing close
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • GTA 6 is changing how dying used to work in the franchise.
  • Players will now respawn close to their death location instead of walking out of a hospital, as in previous GTA games.
  • The change is inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2's gameplay.
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Dying in GTA games would always make the protagonist respawn near a hospital. This is reportedly changing in GTA 6, as dying will make them respawn closer to their death’s location instead of the classic hospital system.

This means that players would be able to join the action much faster. But it also ruins one of the core mechanics of GTA games, and some players won’t be happy about it. One of the most intrinsic features of a GTA game is that when an NPC dies, the ambulance would arrive instantly and make them respawn.

GTA 6 Lucia and Jason with weapons
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

This feature was extended to the player’s respawn from a hospital, tying ambulances and hospitals to respawns in GTA games. The feature has almost become a core memory for all GTA players, so seeing it change would be difficult for many.

When it comes to the new close-by respawn system, it was inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2. So, Rockstar Games is still using features from their own games, instead of taking inspiration from elsewhere. GTA 6 weapons system also saw a massive change from the traditional GTA gameplay.

Overall, GTA 6 is expected to be very different from the main franchise. The GTA 6 Criminal Profile system will also change how crime works, and there are many such examples. The GTA 6 extended look revealed much about the game’s core features, including the dual protagonist roles in the game.

The game is also expected to have more than 80 hours of main story missions, which means well over 150 hours of gameplay with side activities. Thankfully, we also have news that GTA 6 would be arriving on PC much sooner than expected, allowing PC players to have a taste of the game way earlier than normal.

So, what’s your opinion on the new GTA 6 dying system? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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