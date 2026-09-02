You Can Try the GTA 6 Minimap Right Now with This GTA 5 Mod

If the GTA 6 extended look stumped you with its new gameplay features, graphical allure on a base PS5, or even a reworked wanted level system, chances are that its new minimap has amazed you as well. But why wait for over a month to try the GTA 6 minimap when you can use it right now in GTA 5, thanks to a new mod.

Published on the popular website GTA 5 mods, a modder named sej0bec released a mod on August 31, 2026, called “GTA VI Styled Minimap & HUD (Legacy)”. The mod, which boasts a 157 MB file size, brings a GTA 6-inspired minimap and interface overhaul to the GTA 5 legacy edition.

Image Credit: sej0bec Image Credit: sej0bec

The GTA 6 minimap mod also redesigns the HUD elements around your screen to give GTA 5 gameplay a more “modern and visually refined look”, while keeping the base game’s features intact. The existing GTA 5 minimap has been overhauled with the shape, border, waypoint’s pink color, and HUD elements as closely as the GTA 6 minimap.

While the extended look gave us our first massive open-world look at the GTA 6 map, it also stunned viewers by implementing a 3D feature to the minimap, which shows satellite images of Vice City instead of a flat map in certain scenarios.

But coming back to this mod, it unfortunately only works for GTA 5 owners on PC and can be installed by dragging the downloaded OIV file into the OpenIV window. Of course, this requires you to have the OpenIV tool used for GTA 5 mods installed on your system.

Once you have that, the OpenIV app will automatically launch the package installer, where you’ll need to choose your mods folder and hit Install. If you’re still confused, check out our guide on how to mod GTA 5 on PC.

While it’s just a flat 2D reimagining of the GTA 6 minimap to the existing GTA 5 map system, don’t go on expecting any of the 3D buildings to appear yet. For that, you’ll need to download the full GTA 6 map walkthrough mod.