Home > News > Your In-Game Phone in GTA 6 Does More than You’d Expect

Your In-Game Phone in GTA 6 Does More than You’d Expect

Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
Jason and Raul with GTA 6 phone
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • The GTA 6 phone lets Jason and Lucia browse Snapmatic without posting their own photos, with social activity potentially affecting their Wanted Level.
  • Jason and Lucia physically pull out their phones instead of using a traditional HUD menu.
  • The new WAINK app can scan parked cars to reveal their value, registration cost, locks, alarms, and trackers.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

The GTA 6 phone looks set to play a much bigger role in the game than simply managing contacts and finances. Players can browse apps, check vehicles, and interact with the world through the phone.

The returning Snapmatic app lets Jason and Lucia browse posts, follow accounts, and scroll through content. However, they cannot upload their own photos since the couple is on the run in GTA 6 and wants to avoid leaving a digital footprint. YES, being on socials will affect the GTA 6 wanted level.

GTA 6 Phone Is More than Just a Menu for Contacts and Finances

Rockstar Games also appears to have changed how the phone works during gameplay. Instead of appearing as a menu in the corner of the screen, Jason or Lucia physically pulls out the phone, with the camera zooming in on their hand.

GTA 6 Jason looking at phone shocked
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The presentation is similar to how Red Dead Redemption 2 shifts the camera when Arthur performs certain actions, such as cleaning his weapons. This makes the phone feel like an actual item in the game rather than another HUD menu.

Also Read: Everything New Revealed in GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look

GTA 6 phone also comes with a new app called WAINK. Players can use it when approaching parked cars to scan them before deciding whether they are worth stealing. WAINK provides several details about a vehicle, including its value, the cost of registering it as a personal vehicle, and whether it has a lock, alarm, or tracker.

That could make car theft more involved when exploring the GTA 6 map. Players will have more information to consider before taking a vehicle, especially if they want to avoid stealing something with a tracker or an expensive registration cost.

These features show how Rockstar is using the phone as part of the world itself. Overall, the GTA 6 phone looks like more than another tool players will regularly use while exploring Vice City.

Related Articles
Turns Out GTA 6 Fans Really Don’t Like This One Thing About Jason
Matthew Wilkins Aug 28, 2026
GTA 6 Will Reportedly Be Locked at 30 FPS on Consoles at Launch
Ajith Kumar Aug 28, 2026
GTA 6 Has a Simple Trick to Avoid a Police Car Chase
Bipradeep Biswas Aug 28, 2026
GTA 6 Will Require You to Earn Money to Progress the Main Story
Sagnik Adhikary Aug 28, 2026
#Tags
GTA 6featured
Portrait of Ishan Adhikary
Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...