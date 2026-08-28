Your In-Game Phone in GTA 6 Does More than You’d Expect

The GTA 6 phone looks set to play a much bigger role in the game than simply managing contacts and finances. Players can browse apps, check vehicles, and interact with the world through the phone.

The returning Snapmatic app lets Jason and Lucia browse posts, follow accounts, and scroll through content. However, they cannot upload their own photos since the couple is on the run in GTA 6 and wants to avoid leaving a digital footprint. YES, being on socials will affect the GTA 6 wanted level.

Rockstar Games also appears to have changed how the phone works during gameplay. Instead of appearing as a menu in the corner of the screen, Jason or Lucia physically pulls out the phone, with the camera zooming in on their hand.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The presentation is similar to how Red Dead Redemption 2 shifts the camera when Arthur performs certain actions, such as cleaning his weapons. This makes the phone feel like an actual item in the game rather than another HUD menu.

Also Read: Everything New Revealed in GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look

GTA 6 phone also comes with a new app called WAINK. Players can use it when approaching parked cars to scan them before deciding whether they are worth stealing. WAINK provides several details about a vehicle, including its value, the cost of registering it as a personal vehicle, and whether it has a lock, alarm, or tracker.

That could make car theft more involved when exploring the GTA 6 map. Players will have more information to consider before taking a vehicle, especially if they want to avoid stealing something with a tracker or an expensive registration cost.

These features show how Rockstar is using the phone as part of the world itself. Overall, the GTA 6 phone looks like more than another tool players will regularly use while exploring Vice City.