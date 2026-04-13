Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Rockstar Data; Is GTA 6 Release at Risk?

Rockstar Games was once again in the crosshairs of a major cyberattack, as a notorious hacking group issued the GTA 6 developers with a public ultimatum: pay a ransom by April 14, 2026, or face a massive leak of sensitive internal data. The group, known as ShinyHunters, took responsibility for the Rockstar Games hack over the weekend, and the situation has since escalated, with Rockstar refusing to pay the ransom amount.

ShinyHunters To Reveal Data from Rockstar Games Hack Soon

In a report shared by BBC, ShinyHunters have hinted on releasing the hacked Rockstar Games data as their demands for a ransom were not entertained by the GTA 6 developers. It is currently unknown what type of data the hacker group was able to get their hands on during the breach. However, according to industry insiders like CyberSecGuru, the leaked info could include financial records and player spending data from GTA Online and Red Dead Online, among other crucial data

For those who don’t know, in a post shared on the ShinyHunters’ dark web leak site, the hackers issued a warning to the GTA 6 developers by stating, “Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 Apr 2026 before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that’ll come your way. Make the right decision, don’t be the next headline.”

Image Credit: ShinyHunters

This, understandably, caused panic among players who have been eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, as a Rockstar Games hack could become a hurdle for the title’s release. In an attempt to address the breach and reassure investors and players, a Rockstar spokesperson stated, “We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organization or our players.”

Since the data breach is directly tied to Rockstar’s cloud storage, ShinyHunters may have acquired the GTA 6 source code or critical development roadmaps as part of the Rockstar Games hack. This has not been confirmed by the hacker group itself, so take it with a grain of salt.

Is GTA 6 Release Still on Track?

Yes, GTA 6 is still on track for a November 19, 2026, launch. After Rockstar Games was hacked, apart from the initial statement, the developers have not revealed any details about the breach impacting the release of GTA 6. This is good news for the fans.

While the developers maintain that the Rockstar Games hack is “non-material,” fans of the GTA franchise are still haunted by the 2022 breach, which caused over 90 videos of early GTA 6 gameplay to leak online. As the leaked information inevitably surfaces slowly, it remains to be seen whether this is a minor hiccup or a huge blow to the biggest entertainment launch in history.

What are your thoughts on the latest breach at Rockstar Games? Are you worried about it potentially impacting the release of GTA 6? Tell us in the comments below!