Grand Theft Hamlet Gets a 2025 Release Date with New Trailer

With Grand Theft Auto 6 planned to release sometime in fall 2025, GTA fans can start the year strong with Grand Theft Hamlet, a re-enactment of one of Shakespeare’s masterpieces in the violent world of GTA V. This project was started by a London-based couple, Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane during the Covid-19 shutdown.

The film will finally be released in theatres on January 17, 2025. The release date was announced with a new trailer that shows the directors hilariously trying to recruit voice actors in the violent and weird world of GTA V.

The trailer also reveals the cast for Grand Theft Hamlet and possibly gives us a look at their characters, although I have no clue what role a green alien can possibly play in Hamlet. The movie has already received a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes so we can expect a good show from the hilarious enactment of the classic Shakespearean tale.

Players are waiting for the next GTA 6 trailer/teaser to drop, so this will be a good change of pace and possibly a fun trend we might see continue in the future. Tell us what you think about Grand Theft Hamlet and whether you plan to watch it in theatres in the comments below.