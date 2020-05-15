Smart wearables brand GOQii has today launched a fitness band named Vital 3.0 that can measure body temperature. Sounds like a much-needed accessory for the ongoing situation, right? The company claims it is the world’s first smart wrist band with sensors to detect body temperature.

The company pitches the product as an efficient tool to detect temperature, which happens to be one of the early symptoms of COVID-19. The temperature range is between 77°F (25°C) to 113 °F (45°C) with an accuracy of + /- 0.3 °F.

Apart from the ability to monitor temperature, the Vital 3.0 band comes with activity tracking features such as steps, distances, calories monitoring. Moreover, the company mentions the band is capable of tracking sleep, blood pressure, and heart rate. There is an exercise mode to keep your fitness in check as well.

“Goqii Vital 3.0 will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government and private enterprises and some units will be available for the public,” says the company.

Just like the majority of smart fitness bands out there, you can check your phone’s notifications right from Vital 3.0. The company’s website mentions the existence of additional features such as alarms, inactivity alerts, and weather info.

GOQii has used a color display in the band and claims it is waterproof. As far as battery life is concerned, the company promises up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. You can juice it up using the built-in USB charger, just like the Realme Band.

You can purchase GOQii Vital 3.0 Band with three months access to personal coaching at Rs. 3,999. It comes in a single black color variant and is now up for sale on the company’s website. It will also be made available on leading e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart very soon.

Buy GOQii Vital 3.0 Band (Rs. 3,999)