GoQii has launched a new wearable aimed at kids. Called the Smart Vital Junior, the smartwatch comes in a variety of color options for the nylon fabric straps and packs several health-related features. Here are the specifications, pricing, and availability of GoQii’s latest wearable.

GoQii Smart Vital Junior: Specifications

GoQii Smart Vital Junior features a 1.3-inch color display that supports personalized watch faces. The gadget offers features including music playback controls, phone finder, and notifications for messages, calls, alarms, and reminders. You also get an official IP68 dust and water resistance rating on this one.

Health-related features of the Vital Junior include 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, body temperature tracking, and sleep tracking. Furthermore, you get 18 activity modes, including walking, running, cricket, basketball, tennis, to name a few. The company also offers 3 months of personal coaching through the companion app that includes personalized health plans, special activity & nutrition classes, and pediatric consultations.

The gadget has a 230mAh battery that the company claims should last up to 7 days on typical usage. With all features enabled, you could expect up to 4 days of battery life on a single charge. You get a 2 pin magnetic charger to recharge the watch.

Price and Availability

GoQii Smart Vital Junior costs Rs. 4,999 and is available to buy on GoQii’s online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. It comes in 10 colors, namely Zebra Black, Rainbow, White & Pink, Cherry & Cream, Bubblegum Pink, Blue & White, Santa Red, Red & Black, Olive Green, and Ocean Blue. If you are interested, you can check out the product from the link below.

Check out GoQii Smart Vital Junior (Rs.4,999)