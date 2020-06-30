Google’s annual I/O developer conference might have got canceled, but the company is hosting separate events to make up for it. To share the progress in smart home development, Google has today announced the “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit. The virtual event will take place on the 8th of July.

“Our team does not want to miss the opportunity to connect, and we decided to take things virtual! Join us on July 8, 2020 to hear what’s new, and what’s coming up for the Google Smart Home,” reads the event page.

The event will start with a session from Michele Turner, Google’s Director of Product Management. Turner will share Google’s recent smart home product initiatives along with new tools that would help Google Assistant developers. Take a look at other sessions part of the summit below:

Device Access (DAP)

Discovery & Linking

Local Home SDK – New Tools

BLE Seamless Setup

Notifications / Async Responses

Gold Standard Integration Quality

Smart Home for Entertainment Devices (SHED)

3P Analytics

Project CHIP

Taking different timezones into consideration, Google will conduct the event in AMER (North, Central, and South America), EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific) friendly times.

Alongside sessions focused at developers, we could expect the company to announce the rumored Nest-branded Google Home smart speaker and the upcoming Android TV dongle & remote. However, do keep in mind that Google has not officially confirmed the existence of both devices just yet.

If you’re interested, you may register for free to attend the event by filling out the form here.