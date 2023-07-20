Google Testing An AI Model That Can Generate News Content

With AI gaining momentum at an exponential rate, it seems like everyone is fearful of a potential AI takeover. And in the latest turn of events, it seems like Google is actively testing a new AI model that can send shivers down the spine of Journalists. Keep reading to find out more about this.

Is Google Looking To Replace Journalists?

Google has revealed in an official tweet that it is testing a new AI Model dubbed Genesis, which will act as a helper to Journalists to write news articles better. And it looks like The New York Times, The Washington Post and News Corp. have already seen what this new AI tool(s) can do.

Now, you must be wondering how exactly this AI will work. Well, it seems like the AI will gather content and necessary resources pertaining to current events to curate a news piece relevant to that scenario. However, trusted sources have revealed to The New York Times that Google is crafting a “responsible tool” that is only meant to ease the workflow of Journalists so that they can focus on more important things. This means that without constant human input, this model will not be able to function and in no way it is meant to be 100% automated as well. Check out our statement on the @nytimes story about potential AI-enabled tools for news publishers:



In partnership with news publishers, especially smaller publishers, we’re in the earliest stages of exploring ideas to potentially provide AI-enabled tools to help journalists…— Google Communications (@Google_Comms) July 20, 2023

A Google Spokesperson said, “Quite simply, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles. They could provide options for headlines and other writing styles.“

To recall, the popular outlet CNET used AI tools to generate articles. So, sooner or later we are bound to receive our first-ever AI-generated news article. It is only a matter of time. Given the track record of AI with accuracy and legitimacy of information, skepticism is more than justified. We are at the juncture where the lines between organic content and AI-generated content have blurred beyond recognition. Only time will tell how Google will look to navigate this inconsistency and ensure 100% accuracy and authenticity.

