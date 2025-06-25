Home > News > Google Releases New Gemini Model that Runs Directly on Robots

Arjun Sha
gemini robotics on-device launched by google
Image Credit: Google DeepMind
In Short
  • Google has introduced a highly optimized Gemini Robotics On-Device model that can locally run on a robotics device.
  • Across benchmarks, the On-Device model performs nearly on par with the state-of-the-art Gemini Robotics model.
  • Google is offering access to the On-Device model via the Gemini Robotics SDK.

Following the release of Gemini Robotics in March which is Google DeepMind’s state-of-the-art vision-language-action (VLA) model, the company has now introduced Gemini Robotics On-Device. As the name suggests, it’s a VLA model, but it can run locally on robotic devices. It doesn’t require the internet to access the model on the cloud.

The Gemini Robotics On-Device model has been efficiently trained and shows “strong general-purpose dexterity and task generalization.” This AI model can be used for bi-arm robots and can be fine-tuned for new tasks. Since it runs locally, the low-latency inference can help in rapid experimentation involving dexterous manipulation.

gemini robotics on-device benchmark performance
Image Credit: Google DeepMind

It can achieve highly dexterous tasks like unzipping bags or folding clothes. The On-Device model showcases strong visual, semantic, and behavioral generalization across a wide range of tasks. In fact, in Google’s own Generalization Benchmark, the Gemini Robotics On-Device model performs nearly on par with its cloud model, Gemini Robotics.

Moreover, whether following instructions or fast adaptation to tasks, the On-Device model achieves comparable performance. It goes on to show that Google DeepMind has trained a frontier AI model and a highly optimized local model for robotics. If you are interested in testing the model, you can sign up for Google’s trusted tester program and access the Gemini Robotics SDK.

VIA Google DeepMind
Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

