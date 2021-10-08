Google Search Now Has a Guitar Tuner; Here’s How to Access It

Google has added yet another nifty feature to its search engine — the option to use it as a guitar tuner. First spotted by the folks over at Android Police, Google Search can now help you tune your guitar right from the web browser on your PC and mobile.

Google Search Guitar Tuner

To access Google’s new guitar tuner, all you have to do is open Google Search and search ‘Google tuner’. Do keep in mind that you should search ‘Google tuner’ and not ‘Guitar tuner’. Alternatively, you can also use this direct link to access Google’s chromatic instrument tuner.

After opening the search result, you should press the mic icon to start tuning. You will have to allow microphone permission to the browser for the feature to work as intended.

After pressing the mic icon, you can start the tuning process as you usually would. There are visual indicators to indicate if you should tune-up or down when you are playing individual strings, as you can see in the image below:

I tried out the feature on a OnePlus 7T and it detected whenever I plucked the string. However, it seems like the only supported instrument is the guitar as it didn’t work reliably to tune an ukulele. Moreover, it goes without saying that your experience will vary based on the quality of your phone or PC’s microphone. If you want a more sophisticated guitar tuner app with a wider variety of instruments to choose from, you can go through our list of the best guitar tuner apps for Android and iOS.