Tekken 8 Just Added Baki’s Most Terrifying Fighter and Fans Are Losing It

Tekken fans are collectively losing their minds over the Baki crossover that nobody saw coming. It is officially confirmed that Yujiro Hanma, one of the most terrifying and strongest characters from Baki the Grappler, is going to join as a final character of Tekken 8 Season 3. This might be just one of the wildest characters that Bandai Namco has pulled off because Yujiro Hanma from Baki is practically a walking disaster, known for taking every martial art form to impossible levels.

The Strongest Creature Alive, Yujiro Hanma From Baki, is Walking Into Tekken 8

Bandai Namco revealed Yujiro Hanma as the final fighter for Tekken 8 Season 3, expected to arrive in early 2027. This announcement has surprised the fans because of the unpredictable lineup of guest characters appearing with Yujiro Hanma. So, the Tekken 8 Season 4 roster will feature Kunimitsu, Bob, and Roger Jr. as well.

Baki is the same anime series where fighters use impossible martial arts techniques in battles. Sometimes ancient warriors return to fight the modern ones, while at times, the martial arts logic gets thrown out the window as well. Now, you could only imagine how strong Yujiro Hanma really is, because he’s essentially the final of the entire franchise.

A lot of anime fans were quick to explain why the Tekken 8 Baki crossover is such a massive deal. One such fan said, “To say Yujiro Hanma is the strongest character in the series is an understatement. He is comically powerful, being able to single-handedly kill and eat a mammoth-sized elephant.” Another fan added that, “I love that explaining the show just sounds so nuts and then you watch it, and it’s more nuts than you could ever explain.”

Even a lot of players could not believe Yujiro Hanma would stay in the same universe as Kazuya Mishima, Jin Kazama, and Heihachi Mishima. Furthermore, several joked that Tekken’s fighters would suddenly have a new apex predator to fear.

At the same time, a few players also expressed disappointment, and one such player remarked, “Could have easily put in Garou from One Punch Man and watch the hype explode. But instead, you choose this guy.” Among all, nobody had even expected Yujiro to appear in the game.

While players debate the Tekken 8 Baki crossover, others are focused on improving their online experience. And if ranked matches have been stressing you out, check the Tekken 8 mod that hides your ranks to climb the ladder without any interruptions.

Yujiro Hanma is not just a DLC character, but one of the strongest fighters in the franchise. Whether fans love the decision or hate it, they won’t stop talking about it.