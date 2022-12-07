Google Search Brings Continuous Scrolling to Your PC

To make the search much easier, Google has now brought continuous scrolling on Search on a desktop. This functionality will show search results in a continuous manner to keep viewing them. Here are the details below.

Google Search’s Continuous Scrolling Comes to Desktop

Continuous scrolling on Google Search will help you look for more search results without having to tap the ‘See more’ option. Google announced the feature via a recent tweet, which you can check out below. Starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you'll now be able to see up to six pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm— Google (@Google) December 5, 2022

The usage will be simple; you will just have to type in a query in Google Search and instead of meeting the end of a page, you will be taken to up to six pages one after the other. Google Search’s continuous scrolling is now available on Windows, Mac, and other PC platforms.

This will be a rather convenient way of looking for various results given that Google usually delivers one search page at a time. And given that this will only show up to six pages, it won’t appear to be a hassle! (Remember how websites have this option and just don’t let you get to the end?)

The feature will be initially available in English in the US but we expect the feature to reach more regions in more languages pretty soon. For those who don’t know, the continuous scrolling on Google Search was introduced last year on Android and iOS.

In related news, Google recently introduced the Chrome 108 update, which brings the ‘@’ shortcut in the search bar to easily look for bookmarks, tabs, and even the search history. It also introduces the price tracking feature for you to compare prices on various sites before making a purchase. There are font changes, a battery and memory saving feature, and more.

So, what do you think about continuous scrolling on desktops? Is this something you like? Let us know in the comments below.