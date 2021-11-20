Google Play Store Website Reportedly Getting A New Look After Years

Google has finally decided to change the look of the Play Store’s website version after keeping the same, old design for years now. A redesigned Google Play Store has now been spotted, offering a clean look, which is in line with how the Play Store app appears. Here’s your first look.

Google Play Store Website Gets A Facelift

According to a report by Android Police, the redesigned Google Play Store website has started going live in a few regions, namely, Korea and Taiwan. We tried to check if India got it but there wasn’t any luck.

The new website uses extra space that the old one left and thus, the content and app icons appear bigger. Instead of a gray theme, the website is now in white. The old look’s sidebar (consisting of several options for users) has now gone. This also contributes to the stretched-out content. But don’t worry, you will be still able to access those options.

The options (Your Library, Purchases, Subscriptions, Payment Methods, Order History, Rewards, Settings, and more) now lie under the menu that appears when you click on your profile picture in the top right corner. The thing that has remained unchanged is the Google Play Store logo still situated in the top left corner.

As for the app listings, they now appear in a horizontal carousel, as opposed to the huge list that appeared previously. Searching for apps and games has also become easy as the website will now show auto recommendations, much like the Google Play Store app. Under the apps and games sections, you will get to choose the devices too. The options include phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook, Wear OS, and car applications.

Individual app pages have also changed. There is a scrollbar to view screenshots and media galleries, a few apps get a huge title and icon, and developer contacts and app suggestions get a sidebar on the right side. Game titles also get full-screen auto-playing trailers.

You must know that the whole redesign is still in the works and it remains to be seen when it reaches everyone. We will keep you posted on this, hence, stay tuned. Also, don’t forget to let us know your thoughts on the new design in the comments below.