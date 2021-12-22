Google Pixel Watch Leak Hints at New Google Assistant and Exynos Chip

While we are yet to get concrete details, a number of leaks that popped up recently have strongly hinted at the arrival of a Google Pixel Watch. Now, we have fresh rumors to join the list, which reveal more details about Google’s upcoming first-ever smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch New Leaks Emerge

The folks at 9to5Google found a reference to the “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH” tag in a Google app, which indicates that Google will stick to the Pixel branding for its smartwatch. This means that the rumored Pixel Watch moniker could be true.

Another interesting detail revealed is that the Pixel Watch will come with support for what is called the “next-gen Google Assistant,” which debuted on the Pixel 4. This new version of Google’s voice assistant comes with more features and can perform actions in apps, sort photos, and more offline. The next-gen Google Assistant can process queries directly on-device instead of relying on Google’s servers.

The report further reveals that the mention of the next-gen Assistant was found with the Pixel Watch’s alleged codename “Rohan,” thus, confirming its presence and even the name.

Another detail that has surfaced is that Google might not opt for a Qualcomm chip for its smartwatch and could go for an Exynos chip. While details aren’t confirmed, there are chances that it could be powered by the Exynos W920, also seen on the recent Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Other than this, we recently saw a few screenshots of WearOS 3.0’s alleged UI, which also hinted at the Pixel Watch-exclusive watch faces. The smartwatch’s leaked renders also appeared online, and from the looks of it, the smartwatch will come with a circular dial with a bezel-less display, some bright-colored band options, a dedicated button for easy navigation, and more.

Since Google is yet to provide details on its smartwatch plans, we advise you to take the details with a grain of salt and wait for an official announcement. We will keep you posted.

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser