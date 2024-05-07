Google Quietly Releases the Much Awaited Pixel 8a

While everyone was engrossed with the new iPad Pro’s release, Google quietly launched their latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 8a. This phone was heavily leaked before its launch so I suppose Google gave up trying to keep it under wraps and just released it along with the Pixel Tablet refresh. Now that we have the official details, we have listed the specifications and availability below.

Pixel 8a: Specs and Features

The brand-new Pixel 8a brings a lot of improvements over the previous models. This is the first a-series device to feature a 120Hz refresh rate with a 6.1-inch OLED display. It is a hair smaller than the Pixel 8’s 6.2-inch screen. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You also get the Titan M2 chip for security. As for the build, it has a similar design language to the Pixel 8. The frame is made of matte aluminum with an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water.

For cameras, Google has gone with 64MP primary + 13MP ultra wide-angle cameras and a 13MP selfie camera on the 8a. This is the same setup we saw with last year’s Pixel 7a. The phone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with Qi wireless charging support. You will also get Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C 3.2 connectivity options. The dual stereo speaker setup takes care of the sound.

It will come out of the box running Android 14 and will receive seven major Android updates. Google hasn’t missed out on any of the new AI tricks. Like Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, Circle to Search, etc. It will also be in line to get Gemini Nano on device later down the line.

Pixel 8a: Price and Availability

The Pixel 8a is available in four color options — Obsidian, Bay, Porcelain, and Aloe. The Obsidian model is exclusive to the 256 GB variant. The device is priced more aggressively than the Pixel 8 at just $500 for the 128 GB and $559 for the 256 GB variant. Best Buy is offering a $100 gift card if you pre-order the phone before May 19!

In India, the Pixel 8a is priced starting at Rs 52,999 and will be exclusively available from Flipkart where you can preorder the device right now.