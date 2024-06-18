Google Gemini App Arrives in India with Support for 9 Regional Languages

Google has officially launched the Gemini app in India and now it supports 9 Indian languages. Apart from English, Gemini in India now supports Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. You will be able to chat, upload images to perform AI analysis, voice chat, and get help in various regional Indian languages.

In addition, Google is bringing many new capabilities of Gemini Advanced to India. If you have subscribed to the paid plan, you will be able to upload files including PDF, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, CSV, TXT, RTF, DOTX, and TSV. This allows you to analyze your data and Gemini Advanced uses the Gemini 1.5 Pro model.

Next, Google Messages users in India can also access Gemini in the messages app. Without leaving the Google Messages app, you can chat with Gemini, craft messages, plan events, and more. That said, keep in mind, it only supports English for now.

Apart from India, the Gemini app is also coming to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, and Sri Lanka. Note that the Gemini app will replace Google Assistant on your Android device. Overall, Indian users can now access the multimodal Gemini model on their devices with support for various Indian languages. You can install the Gemini app from here (Android / iOS).