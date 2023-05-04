Google Accounts Now Let You Use Passkeys for Password-Free and Quick Log-in

Google is finally confident enough to bring Passkeys to the masses. For years now, Google has been working towards a passwordless future. With the public rollout of Passkeys, this once-distant dream is not so distant anymore. Continue reading to learn more about Passkeys and how Google is enabling you to log in without a password.

Google Passkeys: Log Into Your Account Without a Password

We all know how vulnerable passwords are. Even the strongest of passwords can be cracked and be subject to abuse like data breaches and phishing attacks. To combat this issue, Google had spent the past few years developing a simpler, yet more secure solution – Passkeys. With the help of a Passkey, you will be able to seamlessly sign into your apps and websites without even needing to use a password. Passkeys will rely on biometric authentication systems like a fingerprint scan, facial authentication, pin and pattern authentication, and hardware-based security keys.

To enable Passkeys for your Google Account, you can visit the link attached here. You need to individually set up a Passkey for every device you own. This means that enabling Passkeys on your smartphone will not automatically apply to your PC when you log into your Google Account. Google claims that Passkeys are resistant to online attacks since the user is not required to enter any password or receive any authentication code via SMS.

Google confirms that Passkeys will not replace passwords and 2FAs, not just yet. In its official blog post, Google mentions, “While passwords will be with us for some time to come, they are often frustrating to remember and put you at risk if they end up in the wrong hands. They will be an additional option that people can use to sign in, alongside passwords, 2-Step Verification (2SV), etc. So maybe by next year’s World Password Day, you won’t even need to use your password, much less remember it!”

If you are curious, Passkeys support is available for you to try! However, if you are a Google Workspace account admin, you will soon have the option to enable passkeys for your end-users. So what do you think of Passkeys? Are you ready to step into a passwordless future? How do you think passkeys will benefit you? Comment your opinions down below.