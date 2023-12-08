God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is a Free DLC Arriving Next Week

It seems Santa Monica Studios still had some gameplay left for their popular PlayStation title, God of War Ragnarok, as they announced a free DLC. Dubbed GOW Ragnarok Valhalla, the brand-new DLC brings more action-adventure goodness to PS5 gamers. And for fans of the series, the game is coming out sooner than one can expect. Very soon.

GOW Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC to Add More Gameplay

Sony Santa Monica revealed the title during the annual Game Awards 2023. While no one from the studio came forward to introduce it themselves, the host Geoff Keighley called it a “gift from the passionate developers“ to its community. First, let’s get the juiciest news out. Yes, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla will be a free DLC coming out on December 12, 2023. Next week, indeed!

The DLC takes place after the main game (so make sure to finish that first), with Kratos brought to the shores of Valhalla, accompanied by Mimir. It’s a rogue-like game where you attempt to complete the DLC in multiple runs, using knowledge from past runs.

As per the official blog post, the game will feature new and combat gameplay everyone’s familiar with. Additionally, roguelike gameplay features like temporary and permanent upgrades, different encounters in each run, and different difficulty options will also be available. Each difficulty option modifies your rewards, and you can swap the rewards among the difficulties.

Furthermore, armor in Valhalla is visuals-only, so you can style out Kratos without worrying about armor points and protection. Finally, GOW Ragnarok Valhalla is a separate experience from the original Ragnarok. This means you can drop in at any point in the game, without having to worry about upgrades or progression.

PlayStation will share more soon, but if you own the game, get ready to drop back into it next week. So, are you excited for the God of War DLC? Let us know in the comments below.