GIGABYTE G5 Gaming Laptop Series Launched in India; Starts at Rs 68,890

GIGABYTE has ventured into the gaming laptop sector with the launch of the new G5 series gaming laptops in India. The series consists of the GIGABYTE G5 KD, the G5 MD, and the G5 GD models, which come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Check out the price, features, and more.

GIGABYTE G5 Series: Specs and Features

The GIGABYTE G5 series comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD Anti-glare display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 45% NTSC.

The laptops are powered by the 11th Gen Intel i5-11400H Hexa-core processor, processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. There are two M.2 slots and one 2.5 inches swappable bay for storage capacity to go up to 6TB.

The GIGABYTE G5 KD comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, the G5 MD gets the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the G5 GD features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

The laptops come equipped with the WINDFORCE cooling technology with a cooling efficiency of up to 150W. As for the ports, the laptops have one USB 2.0 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, an HDMI port, and a built-in SD card reader. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.2.

The GIGABYTE G5 series supports DTS:X Ultra Audio technology for a 3D surround sound effect and a two-way AI Noise Cancelation for interruption-free video calls. Additionally, the G5 laptops come with a Gaming Centre with gaming optimizations, an all-zone backlit keyboard too, and Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The GIGABYTE G5 GD is priced at Rs 68,990, the G5 MD retails at Rs 71,990, and the G5 KD comes with a price tag of Rs 83,990. All laptops are now available to buy via Flipkart.

As part of an introductory offer, buyers can get Microsoft Office 365 Personal version for free for 1 year and a Steam gift card worth Rs 3,000. These offers are available until October 31.