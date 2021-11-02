Get 3 Months of Spotify Premium for Free Using Visa Cards; Here’s How to Claim

Spotify has partnered with Visa to offer three months of free Spotify Premium to Visa cardholders in India. The offer applies to the Premium Individual plan that typically costs Rs. 119 per month. If you have a Visa credit card, here’s how you can claim the offer and get 3 months of Spotify Premium subscription for free.

3 Months of Free Spotify Premium for Visa Card Holders

As is the case with most promotional Spotify offers, it’s worth mentioning that the offer is applicable only to users who have not used Spotify Premium in the past. However, you don’t need a new Spotify account for this. You can claim this offer with your existing Spotify account as long as you have never been a Spotify Premium member or claimed a Spotify Premium trial.

To claim the Spotify Premium deal, visit this offer page and click on the green ‘Start trial’ button. Spotify will now urge you to sign in to your Spotify account or create a new account. After logging in, pick the three months trial offer and use your Visa credit card to set up the payment method. It goes without saying that Spotify will charge you Rs. 119 per month after the 3-month trial period if you don’t cancel the subscription.

Spotify Premium offers a bunch of enticing perks including offline downloads, ad-free music playback, unlimited skips, and more. If you have never tried Spotify Premium and are interested to give it a shot, you could consider claiming this offer with your Visa card. In case you’re not a huge fan of Spotify, our list of Spotify alternatives should help you switch to other leading music streaming services in India.